Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

Are you wondering what kind of growth stocks to hold for the years ahead? These three stocks would be good buys if you have $5,000.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has been jittery lately. There are a lot of risks that could unhinge the market. Stock valuations remain elevated. It may not take much to create a selloff.

The good news is that a substantial correction could create opportunities to add high-quality growth stocks to your portfolio. Now is the time to do your research and make your list of what to add on the declines. If you are looking for the ultimate growth stocks to add on a correction, here are three to buy with $5,000.

A small-cap growth stock

VitalHub (TSX:VHI) has a market cap of $605 million. The company had an exceptional run in 2024. Its stock rose over 170%!

It provides specialized software solutions for the healthcare industry. These solutions help better manage healthcare settings and improve patient outcomes. Healthcare software is very outdated, so it is a sector primed for disruption. That should provide attractive organic growth for VitalHub over the long term.

After a recent equity financing, it is sitting flush with cash and no debt. It should be able to make further acquisitions that could expand it by product and geography.

This is not the cheapest stock today. However, it has a long growth runway ahead. If it sees a pullback in 2025, it would be a great time to add.

A mid-cap growth stock

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a little larger, with a $2.9 billion market cap. MDA designs and manufactures specialized space technologies. It focuses on satellites, space robotics, and geo-intelligence.

Over the past five years, revenues and adjusted net income have risen by 25% and 52% compound annual growth rates, respectively. For fiscal 2024, it expects to grow revenues by 30%.

MDA has a massive backlog worth $4.6 billion. That should provide over four years of revenues, even if it never adds a new project (which, of course, it will).

The space market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. This should support a strong tailwind of growth in the coming years ahead.

A large-cap growth company

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a top large-cap stock to pick up if the market corrects. Yesterday, its stock price eclipsed the $5,000 mark for a short period. That put its market cap close to $105 billion.

Despite being a large company, this company is still one of the best growth companies in Canada. Its stock has compounded by over 34% per annum over the past ~19 years.

While those returns will be hard to replicate, the company still has ample room to grow. It has about 1,000 decentralized vertical market software (VMS) businesses operating under its banner. There are more than 50,000 VMS businesses around the globe. This means it still has plenty of room to consolidate the market.

Constellation has spun off a couple of companies in recent years. Further spinouts are likely to happen in the future. It is likely to continue to be creative about unmasking shareholder returns. The company is economically resilient and diversified. It is a strong bet for safety and growth in 2025 and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vitalhub. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Jitendra Parashar

These top Canadian AI stocks could see solid gains in the years to come as they continue to integrate AI…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Shopify Stock in 2025 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the latest updates on Shopify. Discover its journey from pandemic success to recent challenges and strategic changes.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

A Few Years From Now, You’ll Probably Wish You’d Bought This Undervalued Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAE stock is one investment Canadians will wish they had latched onto before it climbed sky high.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Constellation Software Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CSU stock continues to look like a prime option for investors, but only if it's affordable.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

CGI: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI stock is a strong option, and certainly was in the last year. But what about for 2025?

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

Forget CTS! Here’s 1 Cheaper Canadian Stock With More Growth Potential

| Aditya Raghunath

CMG is a cheap Canadian stock that trades at a discount to consensus price targets in 2025.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Tech Stocks

A Best Tech Stock for Canadian Investors in the New Year

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock could be the best long-term tech titan to buy and hold.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Opinion: Yes, Nvidia Stock Is Still a Buy, Even Now

| Puja Tayal

Nvidia stock rallied 944% in two years and many investors booked profits. However, there is more upside to this stock.

Read more »