Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadians: Retire Early With a TFSA and This TSX Stock

Canadians: Retire Early With a TFSA and This TSX Stock

Don’t make your life difficult. Grab a TFSA, a top dividend stock, and enjoy your retirement sooner!

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

Retiring early is a dream for many Canadians, and the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best tools to help make that dream a reality. With the right investments, you can grow your wealth tax-free and set yourself up for a comfortable future much sooner than traditional retirement timelines. While many investors look to growth stocks for gains, bank stocks offer an excellent balance of growth and dividends, making them a compelling choice for a TFSA. Among these options, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) stands out as a strong contender for those looking to accelerate their retirement savings.

Why CIBC?

CIBC has been a staple of the Canadian banking sector for decades, offering a mix of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets services. Recently, the TSX stock has been making headlines with its impressive financial performance. In its latest earnings report for the fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2024, CIBC reported a net income of $7.2 billion. A significant jump from $5.0 billion the previous year. This translated to earnings per share of $7.40, marking a 10% year-over-year increase. Revenue also saw a healthy boost, reaching $25.6 billion in 2024, reflecting a 10% rise compared to the previous year.

Beyond its financial strength, CIBC has been making strategic moves to position itself for long-term success. The TSX stock has been expanding its wealth management services. Recognizing the growing demand for financial advisory and investment solutions. Plus, CIBC has been enhancing its digital banking platforms, allowing it to cater to tech-savvy customers who prefer online and mobile banking.

For those seeking passive income, CIBC’s dividend track record is another major draw. The TSX stock recently announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $0.90 per share to $0.97 per share. This increase reflects the bank’s confidence in its earnings growth and its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Future focus

Looking ahead, CIBC’s future outlook remains promising. The TSX stock maintains a strong capital position, with a common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio of 13.3%, giving it the flexibility to continue investing in growth initiatives while also maintaining healthy shareholder returns. Its ability to adapt to changing market conditions and customer needs makes it well-equipped to sustain long-term growth. This is essential for investors with an early retirement timeline in mind.

Despite its strengths, no investment is without risks. The banking sector can be influenced by interest rate changes, economic downturns, and regulatory shifts. However, CIBC has a proven history of weathering economic cycles while maintaining profitability. Its solid risk management framework and diversified operations provide a buffer against market volatility, making it a relatively safer bet compared to smaller, more speculative stocks.

For investors looking to maximize their TFSA potential, adding a TSX stock like CIBC can be a strategic move. Not only does it provide growth opportunities, but it also offers a reliable dividend that can compound over time within the tax-free shelter of a TFSA. By reinvesting dividends, investors can accelerate their wealth accumulation and create a sustainable income stream that supports early retirement goals.

Bottom line

Early retirement is more than just a dream. It’s a realistic goal with the right strategy. By leveraging the power of a TFSA and investing in strong, dividend-paying stocks like CIBC, Canadians can take meaningful steps toward financial freedom. With careful planning, consistent investing, and patience, the possibility of leaving the workforce early and enjoying a comfortable, tax-free income stream becomes much more achievable.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

From High-Flyer to Value Play, Will Cargojet Stock Ever Be Ready for Takeoff?

| Adam Othman

Buying a stock that has been bearish for years can require more than just a healthy risk tolerance; it requires…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for stability and longevity, these five Canadian stocks are ones I'd hold for decades.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top Canadian stock offers dividends, growth, and stability. Oh yeah, and one excellent deal for today's investor.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Dividend Stocks

The Savviest Data Centre Stock to Buy With $600 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want in on future income but from a safe stock, this data centre stock is probably the absolute…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Deep Value, Strong Dividends: 2 Robust Stocks to Buy Up on the Cheap

| Joey Frenette

TFI International (TSX:TFII) and another dividend grower look to be trading at nice discounts.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Enbridge Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these energy stocks offer dividends, but does Enbridge stock still look like the best option?

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Limit for 2025 Stays at $7,000: What to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for more income from your $7,000 TFSA investment? Then consider EIF stock first and foremost.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Champions to Earn Reliable Monthly Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The following three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help investors earn a stable passive income.

Read more »