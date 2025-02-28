Fast-Track Your Retirement With These Canadian Market Leaders

Have you ever thought of retiring sooner than expected? With the right investment strategy, it’s possible to fast-track your retirement by investing in stable, high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that generate consistent income.

Some of Canada’s top market leaders have a well-proven history of delivering strong returns, reliable dividends, and long-term stability, making them ideal for building a retirement portfolio. In this article, I’ll highlight two top TSX-listed stocks that can help you accelerate your retirement goals and secure long-term financial freedom.

Canadian Natural Resources stock

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) could be a great stock if you’re looking for stability and solid returns in the energy sector. It isn’t just another oil and gas company but one of Canada’s largest energy producers, with operations spanning Western Canada, the North Sea, and Offshore Africa.

CNQ stock currently trades at $42.67 per share with a market cap of $89.7 billion and an annualized dividend yield of 5.3%. Interestingly, Canadian Natural’s strong financial base has allowed it to raise dividends for 25 straight years. That’s a solid mix of size, stability, and passive income potential.

Now, let’s talk about how it’s been doing. In its latest quarter ended September 2024, CNQ pulled in $8.9 billion in revenue, although that was down about 10% YoY (year over year) due to fluctuating commodity prices. But despite that, the company still managed to post an adjusted quarterly net profit of $2.07 billion, proving just how resilient its operations are.

Another factor that really makes CNQ stock stand out is its ability to balance short-term gains with long-term growth. The company recently completed a major acquisition, securing a 90% stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project and expanding its Duvernay assets. This move is expected to boost its production by 12% in 2025, making CNQ an even stronger cash flow machine. In addition, with plans for carbon capture projects and infrastructure upgrades, its financial growth trends could improve further in the years to come.

Great-West Lifeco stock

Now, let’s move to another solid pick for a retirement-focused portfolio, Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO). This Winnipeg-headquartered company is a major player in the insurance and financial services space, with operations in Canada, the U.S., and Europe. After rallying by 24.2% over the last year, GWO stock currently trades at $51.59 per share, giving the company a market cap of $48.1 billion. It also offers a quarterly dividend with an annualized yield of 4.73%, making it a great pick for steady income.

Great-West Lifeco just wrapped up 2024 on a strong note by reporting record base earnings of $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter, up 15% YoY. Over the full year, its base earnings hit $4.2 billion, marking a 14% jump from 2023. On top of that, its return on equity for the year landed at 17.5%, reflecting strong profitability despite macroeconomic challenges. These strong results encouraged GWO’s management to raise its dividend by 10%, giving investors even more reason to hold onto this stock.

What really makes Great-West Lifeco stand out are its consistent asset growth and strategic expansion in wealth and retirement solutions. Given these strong fundamentals, GWO stock could continue to keep rewarding long-term investors.