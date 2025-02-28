Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) could profitably power tariffs-stricken global trade. Two more Canadian tech stocks may grow a $2,500 investment with tech resilience.

Got $2,500? 3 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

A $2,500 investment today could be the cornerstone of a retirement portfolio designed to thrive over decades. While the sum might seem modest, allocating it wisely to companies with proven resilience, scalable business models, and consistent growth trajectories can compound wealth significantly. Canada’s tech sector, often overshadowed by its U.S. counterparts, houses special gems that combine innovation with financial discipline. Three Canadian tech stocks standout: Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A), and the Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) stock offer a blend of stability, cash flow generation, and exposure to long-term digital transformation trends. Here’s why these stocks deserve a spot in your long-term portfolio.

Constellation Software stock

Constellation Software operates like a well-oiled machine in the fragmented software industry. Its strategy of acquiring niche vertical market software businesses and integrating them into a cohesive portfolio has fueled a 23.8% average annual revenue growth rate over the past three years. Despite trading at a premium valuation (forward price-earnings (P/E) multiple of 52.7), the company’s 22.1% return on equity – nearly double the industry average – justifies investor confidence.

The tech behemoth’s secret lies in its decentralized model: acquired companies retain operational independence while benefiting from Constellation’s capital and expertise. This approach has driven a 285% total return over five years, with shares up 10% year-to-date in 2025.

Constellation Software’s ability to reinvest cash flows into high-margin acquisitions ensures recurring revenue streams, double-digit growth rates, and sustained earnings growth momentum. CSU stock offers a rare mix of aggressive growth and defensive cash flows, making it a cornerstone for long-term wealth compounding.

CGI stock: Steady hands in a volatile tech world

CGI exemplifies stability in the information technology (IT) services sector. Recent first-quarter fiscal 2025 results underscore its strengths: revenue rose 5.1% year-over-year to $3.8 billion, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew 7.7%, and operating cash flow surged to $646 million (a 110 basis point margin expansion to 17.1% of revenue).

The company reported strong growth in bookings going into 2025. Bookings continue to exceed current revenue run rates, indicating strong future revenue visibility and reflecting robust demand, particularly in government and financial services sectors.

CGI’s strategic acquisitions, such as U.K.-based BJSS, expand its footprint in commercial industries like retail and energy while investments in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities make it a futuristic tech stock to hold.

The tech recently initiated quarterly dividends and a $153 million share buyback during the past quarter highlights its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. CGI stock balances earnings growth with shareholder-friendly policies.

With a manageable debt profile and a 16.2% return on invested capital, the tech stock could handsomely reward long-term-oriented investors.

Descartes Systems Group stock: The global logistics backbone

Descartes Systems Group is quietly powering global trade through its Global Logistics Network (GLN), a platform that connects shippers, carriers, and governments. Recent quarterly results revealed record revenue and increasing operating cash flow. The company’s asset-light software-as-a-service (SaaS) model drives enviable margins: gross margins hover near 75% while operating earnings margins have expanded from 17.2% in 2020 to 29.2% today.

The tech stock is more profitable in 2025 than it used to be five years ago. Its returns on equity (ROE) has crept higher, and so has its stock price.

DSG data by YCharts

DSG stock relies on organic growth and accretive acquisitions to drive shareholder returns. Recent acquisitions, including MyCarrierPortal and Sellercloud, bolster Descartes’ e-commerce and carrier onboarding capabilities.

Crucially, the company operates debt-free, funding recent acquisition deals entirely with cash reserves.

While its valuation multiples (forward P/E of 63.3) reflect premium pricing, Descartes Systems’s role in mitigating supply chain complexities – amid shifting tariffs, sanctions, and evolving trade policies – makes it indispensable.

For long-term investors, this Canadian tech stock is a play on globalization’s irreversible digitization, with recurring revenue insulating against economic cycles.