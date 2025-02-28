Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Nvidia Stock Is Tumbling This Week. Is This a Chance to Buy?

Nvidia Stock Is Tumbling This Week. Is This a Chance to Buy?

Shares are down more than 13% in the past five days.

Posted by
Howard Smith
Howard grew up in Philadelphia watching the Philly sports teams struggle for championships. He has been investing since 1989 and been a Fool since 2001. Prior to joining The Fool as a contract writer in 2019, Howard worked in the steel business as an engineer for 28 years. When he isn’t writing, he is usually out for a run, or relaxing to the music of the Grateful Dead.
Published
| More on:
Nvidia Voyager Headquarters

One of the most highly anticipated quarterly reports on Wall Street was provided by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday evening. And the artificial intelligence (AI) darling didn’t disappoint.

Data center revenue continued to surge higher, and CEO Jensen Huang sounded as optimistic as ever. Yet the stock has fallen more than 13% in the past five days alone. 

That extended its losses in 2025 after an amazing 171% return in 2024. Based on the state of the business, though, the recent decline in the stock might just be a gift for long-term investors.

No time to get discouraged

Management previously guided investors to expect revenue of about US$37.5 billion in the fourth quarter. As has been the case all last year, the company exceeded that mark with sales of US$39.3 billion. Full-year revenue more than doubled year over year.

But investors are looking ahead to figure out when that revenue growth might slow. Nvidia sees sales of about US$43 billion in its current quarter. That would represent sequential growth of less than 10% compared to the mid-teens growth rate it had been reporting most of last year.

Investors also noticed something Huang said in the conference call for investors. “Data center sales in China remained well below levels seen on the onset of export controls. [And] the market in China for data center solutions remains very competitive,” he said.

Another concern is a decline in profitability. Gross margins in the current fiscal first quarter are expected to be about 71%. That compares to 75% in the fiscal year ended Jan. 26.

But Nvidia is still showing impressive growth and profits in the data center business. At the same time, its automotive and robotics segment is also beginning to take off. Quarterly growth there has been impressive.

Nvidia's quarterly sales in the auto and robotics segment.

Data source: Nvidia. Chart by author.

While it still pales in comparison to data center AI sales, this could be the catalyst for Nvidia’s next phase of growth. Investors would be wise not to bet against Nvidia.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Shopify Has Risen 56% Over 12 Months: Is it Still a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its favourable market conditions, growth initiatives, and improved profitability, I expect Shopify’s stock price rally to continue.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what kind of growth stocks to hold for the years ahead? These three stocks would be good…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Jitendra Parashar

These top Canadian AI stocks could see solid gains in the years to come as they continue to integrate AI…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Shopify Stock in 2025 

| Puja Tayal

Explore the latest updates on Shopify. Discover its journey from pandemic success to recent challenges and strategic changes.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

A Few Years From Now, You’ll Probably Wish You’d Bought This Undervalued Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAE stock is one investment Canadians will wish they had latched onto before it climbed sky high.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Outlook for Constellation Software Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CSU stock continues to look like a prime option for investors, but only if it's affordable.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

CGI: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CGI stock is a strong option, and certainly was in the last year. But what about for 2025?

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

Forget CTS! Here’s 1 Cheaper Canadian Stock With More Growth Potential

| Aditya Raghunath

CMG is a cheap Canadian stock that trades at a discount to consensus price targets in 2025.

Read more »