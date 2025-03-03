Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Tech Stocks Poised for Wondrous Wins in 2025

3 Canadian Tech Stocks Poised for Wondrous Wins in 2025

These tech stocks should surge in 2025 and are setting themselves up to do just that.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
cloud computing

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s tech sector is thriving. Big names like Shopify and Constellation Software often steal the spotlight. Yet, there are plenty of mid-cap tech companies making waves. These firms have the perfect balance of size and growth potential, allowing them to scale rapidly without the volatility of smaller startups. Three companies, in particular, stand out as strong contenders for 2025. Those are Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), OpenText (TSX:OTEX), and Docebo (TSX:DCBO). Each is carving out its own space in the tech industry, offering innovative solutions that are becoming increasingly essential in today’s digital economy.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis has long been a leader in supply chain orchestration. Helping companies manage the complexities of global logistics with its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered RapidResponse platform. In its most recent earnings report, the tech stock posted strong growth, with a 17% year-over-year increase in Sofware-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue, bringing it to $81.9 million for the quarter. Total revenue grew 11% to $123.9 million, reflecting continued demand for its software. Kinaxis reported a net loss of $16.3 million. Yet its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $31.5 million, showing a margin of 25.4%. These numbers underscore the tech stock’s ability to generate strong recurring revenue despite economic headwinds.

Over the past year, Kinaxis stock has fluctuated between a high of $190.17 and a low of $132.93, with shares currently trading around $159.73. The tech stock’s future looks bright as businesses increasingly turn to AI-driven supply chain solutions to optimize operations. With ongoing disruptions in global trade and logistics, demand for Kinaxis’s software is only expected to grow, making it a strong candidate for continued success in 2025.

OpenText

OpenText, one of Canada’s largest enterprise software firms, has also been making strategic moves to solidify its position in the information management sector. The tech stock reported net income of $660.74 million over the last 12 months, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.54. Its operating margin of 23.05% demonstrates its ability to maintain profitability even in challenging market conditions. OpenText has been aggressively integrating AI-driven solutions into its offerings, expanding its enterprise cloud capabilities to meet the growing needs of large organizations.

Despite some volatility, OpenText remains a solid performer. The tech stock traded between $36.99 and $54.86 in the past year and currently sits near those lows at $37.60. While recent revenue growth has been impacted by macroeconomic factors, OpenText’s focus on long-term recurring revenue streams and digital transformation solutions puts it in a strong position for the future. As companies increasingly invest in AI and cloud-based information management, OpenText’s expertise in these areas should drive further growth in the coming years.

Docebo

Docebo, a rising star in the e-learning space, has been gaining momentum as more businesses adopt digital training solutions. The tech stock’s most recent earnings report highlighted a 16% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $57.0 million. Gross profit rose by the same percentage to $46.4 million, maintaining an impressive margin of 81.3%. Docebo also reported a significant jump in net income, climbing to $11.9 million, or $0.39 per share, up from $3.2 million, or $0.10 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Docebo’s stock experienced notable swings over the past year, ranging from a low of $40.30 to a high of $75.08. As of now, it trades around those lows at $46.94. The tech stock’s success has been driven by strong customer adoption of its AI-enhanced learning management system, which is used by major global enterprises. As remote work and digital education continue to expand, Docebo is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for corporate training solutions.

Foolish takeaway

For investors looking to tap into the growth of Canada’s tech sector, these mid-cap tech stocks offer an attractive mix of innovation, resilience, and potential for long-term gains. Each of these tech stocks has a proven track record of adapting to market demands while positioning themselves for future expansion. With 2025 shaping up to be another dynamic year for the technology industry, Kinaxis, OpenText, and Docebo stand out as three stocks that could deliver strong returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, Docebo, and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Prediction: 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Winners

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why these two rallying TSX stocks could reward patient investors handsomely over the next 10 years.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Meta Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two tech stocks might seem similar, but one offers way more risk while another offers pretty much nothing but…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in March 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider gaining exposure to quality TSX stocks such as Docebo and NFI right now.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

Got $2,500? 3 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) could profitably power tariffs-stricken global trade. Two more Canadian tech stocks may grow a $2,500 investment with…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Shopify Has Risen 56% Over 12 Months: Is it Still a Good Stock to Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its favourable market conditions, growth initiatives, and improved profitability, I expect Shopify’s stock price rally to continue.

Read more »

Nvidia Voyager Headquarters
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Is Tumbling This Week. Is This a Chance to Buy?

| Howard Smith

Shares are down more than 13% in the past five days.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what kind of growth stocks to hold for the years ahead? These three stocks would be good…

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Jitendra Parashar

These top Canadian AI stocks could see solid gains in the years to come as they continue to integrate AI…

Read more »