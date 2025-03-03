3 Canadian Tech Stocks Poised for Wondrous Wins in 2025

These tech stocks should surge in 2025 and are setting themselves up to do just that.

Canada’s tech sector is thriving. Big names like Shopify and Constellation Software often steal the spotlight. Yet, there are plenty of mid-cap tech companies making waves. These firms have the perfect balance of size and growth potential, allowing them to scale rapidly without the volatility of smaller startups. Three companies, in particular, stand out as strong contenders for 2025. Those are Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), OpenText (TSX:OTEX), and Docebo (TSX:DCBO). Each is carving out its own space in the tech industry, offering innovative solutions that are becoming increasingly essential in today’s digital economy.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis has long been a leader in supply chain orchestration. Helping companies manage the complexities of global logistics with its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered RapidResponse platform. In its most recent earnings report, the tech stock posted strong growth, with a 17% year-over-year increase in Sofware-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue, bringing it to $81.9 million for the quarter. Total revenue grew 11% to $123.9 million, reflecting continued demand for its software. Kinaxis reported a net loss of $16.3 million. Yet its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $31.5 million, showing a margin of 25.4%. These numbers underscore the tech stock’s ability to generate strong recurring revenue despite economic headwinds.

Over the past year, Kinaxis stock has fluctuated between a high of $190.17 and a low of $132.93, with shares currently trading around $159.73. The tech stock’s future looks bright as businesses increasingly turn to AI-driven supply chain solutions to optimize operations. With ongoing disruptions in global trade and logistics, demand for Kinaxis’s software is only expected to grow, making it a strong candidate for continued success in 2025.

OpenText

OpenText, one of Canada’s largest enterprise software firms, has also been making strategic moves to solidify its position in the information management sector. The tech stock reported net income of $660.74 million over the last 12 months, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.54. Its operating margin of 23.05% demonstrates its ability to maintain profitability even in challenging market conditions. OpenText has been aggressively integrating AI-driven solutions into its offerings, expanding its enterprise cloud capabilities to meet the growing needs of large organizations.

Despite some volatility, OpenText remains a solid performer. The tech stock traded between $36.99 and $54.86 in the past year and currently sits near those lows at $37.60. While recent revenue growth has been impacted by macroeconomic factors, OpenText’s focus on long-term recurring revenue streams and digital transformation solutions puts it in a strong position for the future. As companies increasingly invest in AI and cloud-based information management, OpenText’s expertise in these areas should drive further growth in the coming years.

Docebo

Docebo, a rising star in the e-learning space, has been gaining momentum as more businesses adopt digital training solutions. The tech stock’s most recent earnings report highlighted a 16% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $57.0 million. Gross profit rose by the same percentage to $46.4 million, maintaining an impressive margin of 81.3%. Docebo also reported a significant jump in net income, climbing to $11.9 million, or $0.39 per share, up from $3.2 million, or $0.10 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Docebo’s stock experienced notable swings over the past year, ranging from a low of $40.30 to a high of $75.08. As of now, it trades around those lows at $46.94. The tech stock’s success has been driven by strong customer adoption of its AI-enhanced learning management system, which is used by major global enterprises. As remote work and digital education continue to expand, Docebo is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for corporate training solutions.

Foolish takeaway

For investors looking to tap into the growth of Canada’s tech sector, these mid-cap tech stocks offer an attractive mix of innovation, resilience, and potential for long-term gains. Each of these tech stocks has a proven track record of adapting to market demands while positioning themselves for future expansion. With 2025 shaping up to be another dynamic year for the technology industry, Kinaxis, OpenText, and Docebo stand out as three stocks that could deliver strong returns.