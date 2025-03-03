Member Login
3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

These small-cap Canadian stocks have solid growth prospects and can significantly enhance your portfolio’s return over time.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Investors looking to amplify their portfolio returns could consider small-cap stocks. While these stocks offer a higher growth potential than large-cap companies, they are more risky and volatile. Thus, investors should consider companies with strong fundamentals and solid growth prospects to create wealth in the long run.

Against this background, here are three small-cap Canadian stocks to buy right now.

CES Energy Solutions 

For investors looking to add high-quality small-cap stocks to their portfolios, CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is a name worth considering. The company provides advanced chemical solutions for the energy sector, which are becoming increasingly vital as oil and gas extraction grows more complex. With steady upstream activity and strong demand trends, CES Energy is well-positioned for long-term growth.

One of CES Energy’s key strengths is its asset-light business model, which allows it to navigate commodity price cycles with resilience. Unlike capital-intensive energy companies, CES focuses on high-margin chemical solutions, ensuring a steady stream of revenue regardless of fluctuations in oil prices.

The company operates across major North American basins. Moreover, it is seeing a surge in demand for its specialized chemicals, particularly as oil and gas producers implement longer lateral drilling, enhanced hydraulic fracturing, and pad optimization to maximize output. These techniques require advanced chemical solutions, creating a significant opportunity for CES to expand its market share.

Notably, CES stock has witnessed a pullback after a stellar rally. This presents a solid entry point for long-term investors. As energy producers increase their reliance on advanced chemical solutions to optimize production, CES stands to benefit and will likely generate solid cash flow. Further, its strong balance sheet and minimal reinvestment needs augur well for growth.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) is another small-cap Canadian stock to buy and hold. This digital healthcare company is rapidly growing its top line while maintaining a strong focus on profitability. Further, the company is expanding its network, which provides the foundation for future growth.

WELL Health’s ability to increase patient visits across its omnichannel healthcare platforms will support its future revenue growth. Additionally, its focus on strategic acquisitions will accelerate its growth by strengthening its position as a leader in the digital healthcare space.

The company is scaling its operations further and expects to generate solid revenue from its Canadian operations. Acquisitions remain at the heart of this strategy. At the same time, the company is reducing debt and strengthening its balance sheet.

WELL Heath remains unaffected by ongoing tariff disputes, as its business does not rely on cross-border sales. Furthermore, it operates within the defensive healthcare sector, providing an added resilience layer.

Despite its impressive growth trajectory, WELL Health stock remains attractively priced, making it an appealing choice for long-term investors.

ADENTRA

ADENTRA (TSX:ADEN) is an attractive small-cap stock to buy now. As a leading distributor of diversified architectural building products, the company is well-positioned to benefit from improving economic conditions, including lower inflation and a potential decline in interest rates.

ADENTRA operates in key markets such as repair and remodelling, residential construction, and commercial projects—sectors that are set for long-term expansion. The company is strengthening its portfolio by offering more high-value, ready-to-install products. Additionally, ADENTRA’s focus on strategic acquisitions will further solidify its competitive position.

Management is optimistic about a stronger business environment in the second half of 2025 and beyond. As demand picks up, ADENTRA could see a notable improvement in financial performance, which could drive its stock price higher. Further, the company is well-equipped to capitalize on emerging opportunities with a presence in high-growth markets and key geographic regions.

Beyond top-line growth, ADENTRA’s profitability is expected to improve as it leverages its global sourcing capabilities, implements strategic pricing, shifts toward higher-margin products, and maintains strict cost controls. These factors should contribute to steady earnings growth and increase its share price over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Adentra and Ces Energy Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

