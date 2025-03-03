RRSP Deadline: Turn $25 Into a Retirement Powerhouse

Starting to save for retirement might seem like a far-off concern for young investors, especially with the current volatile market. Yet according to Gaurav Singh, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking at Tangerine, now is the perfect time to take those first steps.

In an interview with Motley Fool Canada, Singh emphasized getting started in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is essential for young investors. The government offers tax breaks on contributions that can benefit you both now and in the future. So let’s get into how Canadian investors can save more money for retirement and have it grow faster, without immediate tax implications.

Define your goals

Singh highlighted the importance of understanding your goals before jumping into any investment decisions. “The first thing you need to figure out is what your goals are,” he explained. Whether it’s saving for retirement, education, or even a vacation, your goals will shape your investment strategy. Once you’ve established your goals, you can better assess your risk tolerance, which will guide you in selecting the right investment products. Understanding what you’re comfortable with financially is crucial when making long-term investment decisions.

As an example, Singh points out that products like RRSPs, as well as Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA) and First-Time Homebuyers Plans help investors. Yet these accounts can only work effectively if you know how to use them. “You need to know what your goals are so you can find the right vehicles to get into,” he advised. By doing so, you can maximize the benefits that the government has set up for you, such as tax savings.

Keep it simple

While understanding your goals and risk tolerance is key, Singh stresses that simplifying your investment journey is just as important. The financial world can be overwhelming, especially for young investors trying to make sense of the many options available. “You don’t need to get bogged down in details,” said Singh. “Focus on what you can control.” Whether you’re dealing with market volatility or unpredictable headlines, it’s crucial to stay focused on your long-term goals and avoid distraction by short-term noise.

One of the best ways to simplify your investment process, Singh suggested, is to choose a financial partner who can help guide you through the process. With digital platforms and a combination of educational content, you can easily navigate your investment journey without feeling lost. Singh explained that Tangerine offers a mix of digital tools and access to experts to help clients make informed decisions based on their specific needs and preferences. This flexibility means you can invest on your own or get expert advice whenever you need it.

Start small

Another key point Singh makes is the importance of starting small. “You don’t need to put in hundreds of dollars right away,” he said. “Start with as little as $25 a month and build from there.” By setting up automatic savings plans, young investors can slowly but surely build their retirement savings without feeling overwhelmed. This approach is known as dollar-cost averaging, where you invest a fixed amount regularly, regardless of the market’s fluctuations. Over time, this strategy can help smooth out market volatility and lead to more stable long-term returns.

For those who are unsure about where to start, Singh recommends looking into ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds). These low-cost, diversified investment products offer exposure to a wide range of assets, making them ideal for beginners. These portfolios are designed to provide broad market exposure with minimal fees, allowing young investors to start building wealth without the stress of picking individual stocks.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for an ETF that aligns with Singh’s recommendations, consider the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC). This ETF provides broad exposure to the Canadian stock market, making it a great choice for young investors who want a diversified portfolio with a solid track record.

With its low management fees and long-term growth potential, it’s an ideal starting point for anyone looking to build wealth in a simple, cost-effective manner. Just remember, as Singh wisely points out, the key is to start now. Even if it’s with a small amount, you can watch your investments grow over time.