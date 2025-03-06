Member Login
Outlook for Barrick Gold Stock in 2025

Gold stock Barrick may have proven itself in the past, but with geopolitical issues on hand, should investors move elsewhere?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) has been gaining momentum, and 2025 could be a pivotal year for the mining giant. With gold prices fluctuating due to global economic uncertainty and central banks holding interest rates steady, the gold stock finds itself at an interesting crossroads. Investors are watching closely to see whether Barrick can capitalize on market trends or will face headwinds from operational challenges and cost pressures.

The numbers

The gold stock’s most recent earnings report for Q4 2024 showed strong performance, with gold production increasing 15% and copper production up 33% compared to the previous quarter. This led to a 69% jump in net earnings for the year, reaching $2.1 billion. Adjusted net earnings rose by 51% to $2.2 billion. Meanwhile, attributable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 30% to $5.2 billion – the highest in over a decade. This strong financial performance reassured investors that Barrick remains a dominant force in the sector, even as external pressures mount.

Barrick has been actively returning value to shareholders, declaring a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.10 per share, consistent with its Performance Dividend Policy. The gold stock also repurchased nearly 28.7 million shares in 2024, with 21 million bought back in the fourth quarter alone. These shareholder-friendly moves suggest confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. Yet the sustainability of such aggressive buybacks will depend on how Barrick navigates potential challenges in the coming year.

Dividend stability is another major consideration for investors. Barrick’s next dividend will come out at $0.10 per share. The gold stock has historically offered a competitive yield. And with a payout ratio of 32.8%, there is room for continued distributions even amid economic uncertainty. Investors who rely on dividend income will be watching closely to see if Barrick can maintain or even increase payouts.

What to watch

Operational challenges continue to pose risks, as seen with the temporary shutdown of the Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali due to regulatory disputes. This setback led to a downward revision of Barrick’s 2025 gold output forecast to between 3.2 and 3.5 million ounces. A drop from the 3.9 million ounces produced in 2024. While the gold stock remains well-diversified, geopolitical risks in mining-intensive regions remain a key concern.

Inflation and rising labour costs have also been a burden for mining companies, yet Barrick has managed to keep a strong balance sheet. Despite these cost pressures, the gold stock has been able to maintain significant shareholder returns, demonstrating its ability to balance growth with financial discipline. Maintaining this balance will be crucial as the company moves forward in 2025.

Looking ahead, Barrick is forecasted to grow its earnings by 12.8% per year, with revenue expected to increase by 4.2% annually. The gold stock ‘s earnings per share (EPS) are projected to rise at an annual rate of 13%, with a return on equity forecasted at 9.3% over the next three years. While these growth rates are promising, execution will be key, particularly with geopolitical risks and production constraints potentially affecting performance.

Foolish takeaway

Geopolitical risks remain a wildcard, particularly given the gold stock’s exposure to regions with regulatory uncertainties. The Mali mine disruption was a reminder that political decisions can have a significant impact on production and financials. Barrick has a history of engaging with local governments to resolve disputes, but such negotiations can be lengthy and unpredictable.

Despite these challenges, Barrick remains a leader in the gold mining space with strong financials, strategic shareholder initiatives, and resilience in the face of external pressures. The gold stock’s outlook for 2025 hinges on maintaining steady production, navigating regulatory hurdles, and benefiting from favourable gold prices. Investors looking for a mix of stability and growth in the mining sector may find Barrick to be a compelling option. Though monitoring economic and geopolitical developments will be essential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

