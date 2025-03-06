Member Login
Trump’s Tariffs Are Here: This 5.9% Dividend Stock Is a Safe Haven

Amidst this uncertainty, certain stocks stand out as safe havens.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

With the reintroduction of tariffs under U.S. president Trump, investors are understandably jittery about the potential impact on global trade and markets. Impacts that have already been seen, with markets plunging. However, amidst this uncertainty, certain stocks stand out as safe havens. One such gem is Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN), offering a robust dividend yield of approximately 6%.

The stock

Dream Industrial is a Canadian open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in owning, managing, and operating a portfolio of high-quality industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the trust’s portfolio encompassed 339 assets, totalling approximately 71.9 million square feet of gross leasable area.

In its latest earnings report for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2024, the dividend stock showcased impressive financial metrics. The trust reported total revenue of $466.22 million, marking an increase from $437.6 million in the previous year. Net income saw a significant boost, reaching $259.61 million compared to $104.3 million in the prior year.

Investors seeking reliable income streams will be pleased with Dream Industrial REIT’s consistent dividend payouts. The dividend stock pays a monthly distribution of $0.0583 per unit, amounting to an annualized dividend of $0.70 per unit. This translates to a forward annual dividend yield of approximately 6%, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

More to come

The dividend stock’s operational performance has been robust. In 2024, Dream Industrial REIT signed over 7.3 million square feet of leases, surpassing the previous year’s total leasing volume. This leasing momentum continued into the first quarter of 2025, with close to two million square feet of new leases signed or in advanced negotiations.

Dream Industrial REIT has been proactive in enhancing its portfolio through strategic initiatives. The dividend stock completed $261 million in acquisitions and $140 million in dispositions in 2024, reflecting a disciplined approach to capital recycling. Plus, the development pipeline progressed substantially, with the completion of four projects adding 1.6 million square feet of high-quality space at an average expected yield on cost of 6.3%.

Maintaining a strong balance sheet is crucial, especially in uncertain economic times. Dream Industrial REIT achieved a reduction in net debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from 7.7 times in the previous year to seven times in 2024. This deleveraging enhances the trust’s financial flexibility and positions it well to capitalize on future opportunities.

Future in focus

Looking ahead, Dream Industrial REIT anticipates continued growth. The dividend stock expects comparative properties net operating income (CPNOI) growth of 6-8% and funds from operations (FFO) per unit growth of 6-9% in 2025. These projections underscore management’s confidence in the trust’s operational resilience and strategic direction.

In the context of renewed tariffs and potential trade disruptions, Dream Industrial REIT’s focus on industrial properties positions it advantageously. The demand for industrial real estate, particularly in logistics and distribution centres, remains robust. Driven by the growth of e-commerce and supply chain optimization. This sector’s resilience to trade tensions makes Dream Industrial REIT a compelling safe haven for investors.

Bottom line

Geopolitical events like the reintroduction of tariffs can unsettle markets. Yet these also highlight the importance of resilient investments. Dream Industrial REIT offers its strong financial performance, consistent dividends, and strategic growth initiatives. Therefore, investors gain a stable and attractive option amidst the uncertainty.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

