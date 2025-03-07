3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped up Dividends (Again!)

These three dividend stocks are prime for the picking after increasing dividends yet again for investors.

Canadian investors looking for stable, income-generating stocks have reason to celebrate as three top-tier companies once again increased dividends. These Canadian stocks demonstrated not only strong financial performance but also a consistent commitment to rewarding shareholders, making them compelling picks for long-term investors seeking reliable income.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Canada’s largest bank by market capitalization, has been a cornerstone of the country’s financial system for over a century. The Canadian stock recently announced an increase to its quarterly dividend, reinforcing its reputation as a dependable income stock.

Its latest earnings report for the first quarter of 2025 showcased strong results, with net income climbing to $5.1 billion. This was largely driven by a 48% surge in income from its wealth management division, highlighting the growing importance of asset management and financial advisory services in RBC’s overall business strategy.

With total revenue reaching $57.13 billion over the trailing twelve months and a profit margin of over 31%, the Canadian stock remains in excellent financial health. RBC’s payout ratio of 46.38% suggests it has ample room to continue increasing dividends while maintaining a strong capital position.

CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM), another major player in Canada’s banking sector, has also rewarded investors with another dividend hike. The Canadian stock reported solid first-quarter earnings, with adjusted net income rising to $2.18 billion, up from $1.77 billion a year earlier.

A key driver behind this growth was its capital markets division, which delivered a 19% increase in net income, reaching $619 million. CIBC has also benefited from lower provisions for credit losses, which declined by $12 million to $573 million, showcasing its careful approach to risk management.

The Canadian stock currently offers a generous forward annual dividend yield of 4.67%, making it one of the more attractive income stocks in the financial sector. With a payout ratio of 47.66%, CIBC has proven its ability to maintain and grow its dividends, even during periods of economic uncertainty.

Toromont

Beyond the banking sector, Toromont Industries (TSX:TIH) continues to establish itself as a standout industrial stock for income-seeking investors. The Canadian stock, best known for its heavy equipment sales and rentals, has been a reliable dividend payer for decades.

Its recent earnings results were strong, with revenue climbing to $5.02 billion over the trailing 12 months, reflecting solid demand for its services. Despite economic headwinds, Toromont’s profit margin remains healthy at 10.09%, and its return on equity sits at a strong 17.96%.

Investors were rewarded with yet another dividend increase, a move that reinforces the Canadian stock’s standing as a high-quality dividend growth stock. With a forward annual dividend yield of 1.76% and a payout ratio of 31.32%, Toromont has plenty of room to keep rewarding shareholders in the years ahead.

Bottom line

What makes these three Canadian stocks particularly appealing is the ability to increase dividends despite broader economic challenges. The financial sector has faced pressures from interest rate fluctuations, inflation, and regulatory shifts. Yet RBC and CIBC managed to deliver consistent earnings growth and maintain strong capital positions.

RBC’s diverse revenue streams, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets, allowed it to weather economic uncertainty while still delivering value to shareholders. CIBC, with its focus on capital markets and prudent risk management, has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in an evolving financial landscape.

Looking ahead, the outlook for these companies remains positive. RBC’s wealth management growth suggests it will continue benefiting from high-net-worth client demand for advisory services. CIBC’s strong capital markets division and lower credit losses indicate it is well-positioned for future growth. Meanwhile, Toromont’s role in the industrial sector provides stability, especially as infrastructure projects continue to drive demand for construction equipment. With these strong fundamentals in place, investors can reasonably expect further dividend increases down the road.