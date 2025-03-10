Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Safer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

2 Safer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

These two dividend stocks are attractive buys for retirees due to their solid underlying businesses, healthy cash flows, and high growth prospects.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
alcohol

Image source: Getty Images

With no regular income, retirees will have less appetite for risk-taking. So, they should look to invest in quality dividend stocks that are less prone to market volatility and deliver a stable passive income. Against this backdrop, let’s look at two safe Canadian stocks that offer higher dividend yields.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) would be ideal for retirees due to its resilient and predictable business model, consistent dividend growth, and high yield. The energy infrastructure company transports oil and natural gas through a toll framework and take-or-pay contracts. It also sells the power produced from its renewable assets through long-term PPAs (power purchase contracts), thus stabilizing its financials. Supported by these stable financials, the company has been paying dividends for the previous 69 years and has also raised its dividends for the last 30 years. Its forward dividend yield is at 6.2% as of Friday’s closing price.

Moreover, Enbridge has further strengthened its cash flows by acquiring three natural gas utility assets in the United States for $19 billion. These acquisitions have lowered its business risks due to their lower-risk utility businesses. Further, the company is expanding its asset base through its secured capital program and hopes to put $23 billion of projects into service through 2027. Amid these growth initiatives, the Calgary-based energy company expects its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) and adjusted EPS (earnings per share) to grow at 7–9% and 4–6% over the next two years. Also, the management expects to raise its dividends by up to 3% annually through 2026.

Meanwhile, Enbridge’s net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA has increased to 5 amid the recent acquisitions. However, the energy infrastructure giant expects increased adjusted EBITDA from these acquisitions could bring the ratio down in the coming quarters. Besides, the company trades at an attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of 19.7, making it an attractive buy.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Another safe dividend stock I am bullish on is the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which has been paying dividends since 1833. The Toronto-based financial services company offers various financial services across 20 countries, enjoying reliable and predictable cash flows. These reliable cash flows have allowed it to reward its shareholders with consistent dividend payouts. BNS stock has raised its dividends at a 5.2% compounded annual growth rate for the last 10 years and currently offers a juicy forward dividend yield of 6.1% as of the March 7 closing price.

Meanwhile, BNS posted its first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2025, which ended on January 31, last month. Its net income stood at $993 million, a substantial decline compared to its previous year’s quarter of $2.2 billion. The decline was primarily due to the impairment loss of $1.4 billion from the sale of its banking operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama to Davivienda. Removing these one-time items, the company’s adjusted EPS stood at $1.76, a 4.1% increase from the previous year’s quarter.

Moreover, the recent acquisition of a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp will allow BNS to deploy more capital in its priority North American markets. Further, falling interest rates could boost economic activities, thus driving credit demand and benefiting the company. Despite its healthy growth prospects, the company trades at an attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of 9.7, making it a safer bet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend All-Stars That Can Weather Any Economic Storm

| Brian Paradza, CFA

3 TSX dividend stocks with 50+ years of dividends, and raises. Sail through recessions with steady payouts and fortress-like stability.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Trade War Jitters? Play It Safe With These 4 Stocks

| Robin Brown

Worried about the trade war? These Canadian stocks could provide a safe haven through the storm.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA: Income-Generating Ideas for 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have several ways to earn tax-free income from their TFSA and build a financial buffer in 2025.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking for some ultra-high-yield dividend stocks will find it hard to ignore the potential of these two top picks.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has a 7.1% Yield With Monthly Payouts

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock offers monthly payout and has an attractive yield of approximately 7%, making it a compelling investment.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Adam Othman

These three TSX stocks might have what it takes to continue delivering substantial upside to investors, despite near-term volatilities rocking…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Better Communications Stock: Telus vs Quebecor?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these telecom stocks look promising, but one might just edge out the other in 2025.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 7.3 Percent TSX Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Northwest Healthcare is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield in 2025. But is it a good…

Read more »