Outlook for Canadian National Railway Stock in 2025

CNR stock has had its fair share of bumpy terrain, but it could be one great deal with shares trading as they are.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

Ah, the rhythmic clatter of trains echoing across the Canadian landscape. Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), one of the nation’s transportation stalwarts, has been chugging along through both smooth tracks and bumpy terrains. But will this continue? Let’s take a journey through its recent performance, current standing, and what the future might hold for this iconic company.

The numbers

In its latest earnings report, CNR stock announced a 5% increase in its 2025 dividend, reflecting confidence in its financial health. However, the company also faced challenges, with a 46.2% year-over-year decline in quarterly earnings growth attributed to factors like labour stoppages and wildfires.

The stock market can be as unpredictable as a Canadian winter, and CNR stocks experienced their share of fluctuations. Recently, the stock hit a 12-month low, trading at $98.28, a notable drop from its previous close of $101.36. This decline has raised eyebrows among investors, prompting discussions about the company’s valuation and future prospects.

Financial analysts have been busy dissecting CNR stock’s performance, offering a range of perspectives. The consensus 12-month price target stands at $124.19, suggesting potential for a rebound. However, some caution that CNR stock may lack a margin of safety at its current valuation, urging investors to tread carefully.

Looking ahead

Looking down the tracks, CNR stock has set ambitious goals. The company expects to deliver a 10-15% growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) in 2025 and plans to invest approximately $3.4 billion in its capital program. These investments aim to enhance infrastructure and operational efficiency, positioning CNR stock to capitalize on future opportunities.

For those who appreciate a steady income stream, CNR’s dividend strategy offers some comfort. The company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per common share. This marks a 5% increase from the previous dividend, reflecting CNR’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

No journey is without its hurdles, and CNR stock faces its share. The company adjusted its profit forecast due to disruptions from labour stoppages and wildfires in Alberta. These events have impacted operations and earnings, underscoring the need for resilience and adaptability in the face of unforeseen challenges.

Bottom line

The investment community’s sentiment towards CNR stock is a blend of optimism and caution. While some institutional investors have reduced their holdings, others see potential for recovery. But together, this reflects a balanced outlook on the company’s prospects.

To stay on track in a rapidly evolving industry, CNR stock is embracing technological advancements. Investments in automation, data analytics, and sustainable practices are part of the company’s strategy to enhance efficiency. Plus, it is reducing its environmental impact, aligning with global trends towards greener operations.

As we look ahead, CNR stock’s journey through 2025 appears to be a mix of challenges and opportunities. The company’s proactive approach to investment, commitment to shareholder value, and adaptability in the face of adversity position it well for the future. Investors would do well to keep an eye on this Canadian giant as it navigates the tracks ahead. But be aware of any bumps in the road.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

