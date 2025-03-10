Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Outlook for Constellation Software Stock in 2025 

Outlook for Constellation Software Stock in 2025 

Constellation Software outperformed the market with double-digit growth year to date. Can it sustain this rally for the remainder of 2025?

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Data center woman holding laptop

Source: Getty Images

At a time when the uncertainty around Trump tariffs is stressing economic growth worldwide and pulling down global stock indices, one stock is rising like a phoenix. Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock surged more than 11% year to date when the TSX Composite Index fell -0.56% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index fell 3.69%. It makes one curious: what to expect from Constellation Software in 2025.

Effect of compounding

The company runs on the principle of compounding, a method that has tested the worst of crises. Compounding keeps reinvesting the investment earnings to make more money, irrespective of the market conditions. Investor sentiments and liquidity are among the factors that influence the stock market.

Consistent buying during the up and down cycle helps reduce the average cost per share and generates benefits in the long term. Years of compounding are the reason why Warren Buffett’s portfolio can handle all types of crises today.

Constellation Software outlook for 2025

Constellation Software keeps acquiring vertical-specific software companies that earn recurring cash flows from maintenance and have a sticky customer base. It reinvests this money to acquire more companies, which adds to its cash flow.

In 2024, Constellation spent US$1,792 million in acquisitions and obtained US$164 million in cash from these acquisitions. This cash is recurring, and the organic growth of the previously acquired companies is 1-2%. Its operating cash flow is highest in the first quarter and lowest in the second quarter because of annual maintenance contract renewals. Maintenance makes up for 73.5% of its revenue.

If you look at Constellation’s business as a shareholder, its earnings increase in a bear market as it makes some lucrative acquisitions at a significant discount. It gets the same cash flow but pays less to acquire them. 

Constellation’s revenue growth moderated to 20% in 2024 since the pandemic as tech stocks rallied. However, its earnings per share (EPS) grew 29% as operating efficiencies improved. Trump’s tariffs have created bear market momentum, allowing Constellation to make some value acquisitions.

YearCSU Revenue (in billions)Revenue GrowthCSU EPSEPS Growth
2014$1.6839%$4.8711%
2015$1.8410%$8.3672%
2016$2.1315%$9.7617%
2017$2.4817%$10.477%
2018$3.0623%$17.9071%
2019$3.4914%$15.73-12%
2020$3.9714%$20.5931%
2021$5.1129%$14.65-29%
2022$6.6230%$24.1865%
2023$8.4127%$26.6710%
2024$10.0620%$34.4829%
10-year CAGR18.5% 15.2% 

Is Constellation Software stock a buy?

Constellation Software stock is currently rallying on its strong earnings. However, it did slide 13% in December 2024 when the entire market was in the sell mode. Taking a leaf from Constellation’s playbook, you could use the compounding strategy and buy the stock whenever it dips. Avoid waiting for the stock to keep falling, as it will rise when the compounding effect of buying cheap kicks in.

The stock has just surged. You can consider buying it when the stock price falls by 8-10%, which is its normal correction. You could also keep accumulating this stock at every dip. The price of one share goes up to almost $4,950, and by the time you have that much money to invest it might cross $5,000. However, buying even one share can double your money in five years or less if it continues its compounded annual growth rate of over 20%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

What’s Next for Shopify Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock continues to show volatility, but what should investors think with its future of AI in focus?

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Tech Stocks

Maximizing Your TFSA: Smart Investment Moves for 2025

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to invest your TFSA cash during a Trump presidency? Here are some tips to maximize your…

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

CGI: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CGI stock has been a consistent star performer. Expect the company to continue to succeed in 2025 by continuing to…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

3 Made-in-Canada AI Champions Shaping the Future of Tech

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three Canadian AI champions I think long-term investors would be remiss to ignore in this current macroeconomic backdrop.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Building Your TFSA: Why Canadian Stocks Should Still Be Your First Choice

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

From tax benefits to strong long-term growth potential, these 2 stocks should be among the Canadian stalwarts you make a…

Read more »

Representation of deep learning neural networks and connectivity
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian AI Stocks to Buy for 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian AI stocks many investors may be sleeping on right now and why they look like…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian AI companies are growing rapidly due to high demand and have the potential to deliver significant capital gains.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

1 TFSA Stock That’s a Screaming Buy for March

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider holding quality growth stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices in a TFSA.

Read more »