Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

These two ETFs provide exposure to Canadian banks and have monthly payouts.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

I love owning dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)—it’s a no-brainer. If I’m getting income from my investments, I want to keep it all.

That means no taxes on dividends going to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). The only account where I can avoid this entirely and withdraw tax-free whenever I want is the TFSA.

Here’s a look at two monthly dividend stalwarts from Hamilton ETFs that I like—both focused on Canada’s financial sector but with very different strategies.

Low-cost sector exposure

Hamilton Canadian Financials Index ETF (TSX:HFN) is perfect if you just want to own all the biggest Canadian financial stocks in a single package at a low cost.

It tracks Solactive Canadian Financials Equal-Weight Index, which holds 12 of Canada’s largest financial stocks in equal proportions. You get all six big banks, four insurance giants, and two top asset managers and holding companies.

I like the equal-weighted approach because, unlike some older Canadian financial ETFs, it’s not too top-heavy. That makes it better diversified, so no single stock dominates the fund.

Right now, HFN pays a 3.57% distribution yield with monthly payouts. But what really stands out is the low 0.19% management fee, which is currently being waived to 0% through January 31, 2026—making it an even better deal.

High-risk big bank exposure

If you want to maximize growth and income in a TFSA, the best ETF for this, in my opinion, is Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSX:HCAL).

Unlike HFN, which holds a broader mix of financial stocks, HCAL tracks Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index—meaning it only includes Canada’s Big Six banks in equal proportions.

But this isn’t just any bank ETF. HCAL uses leverage, borrowing up to 25% of its net asset value (NAV) to invest more, giving it 1.25 times the exposure to the banks.

On the upside, this amplifies both share price growth and income potential. On the downside, it also means higher losses when bank stocks struggle. That makes it riskier than a traditional bank ETF, but for investors with a high risk tolerance, holding HCAL in a TFSA can help maximize tax-free growth.

Right now, HCAL is paying a high 6.16% distribution yield, with monthly payouts—a strong option for those willing to take on more volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

lab worker inspects test tubes
Dividend Stocks

Better Materials Stock: Nutrien vs Methanex?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Nutrien stock seems like a strong option. But this other one might just have the edge on it.

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Suncor (TSX:SU) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two top Canadian dividend stocks long-term investors may want to…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks may be quite different, but each offers one thing: value.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over AQN Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

While AQN continues to wrestle with multiple headwinds in 2025, another TSX dividend stock with a tasty yield is beating…

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in March

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks certainly can offer growth, as well as risk. Yet these three tech stocks offer more of the former,…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks are sure to be long-term winners in Canada, but these three look ultra promising for investors.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Recession-Resistant REITs: Top Canadian Property Trusts for Steady Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want income along with stability? Then consider these two REITs first and foremost on the TSX today.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs TransAlta Renewables?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two energy stocks look primed to explode, and at these prices, investors would do well to pick them up…

Read more »