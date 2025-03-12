Member Login
Home » Investing » Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

These Canadian stocks may be quite different, but each offers one thing: value.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to value, it’s not just about the current share price. Investors need to dig deeper, finding those diamonds that shine through all that rough. So, today, let’s look at three Canadian stocks that warrant a dive into the deep.

MFC stock

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) has been proving itself as one of the most reliable financial institutions in Canada, with a strong presence in both domestic and international markets. The Canadian stock reported solid earnings for the full year of 2024, with core earnings climbing to $7.2 billion, reflecting an 8% increase from the previous year. Net income attributed to shareholders came in at $5.4 billion, up 5% year over year. This continued growth highlights Manulife’s ability to navigate market uncertainties while capitalizing on its diversified financial services. The Canadian stock’s valuation remains attractive, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.09, so the Canadian stock trades at a discount.

One of the key drivers of Manulife’s success has been its performance in Asia, where demand for insurance and wealth management solutions continues to grow. The Asia segment saw a remarkable 27% jump in core earnings, driven by increased customer engagement and expansion in key markets. This growth trend indicates that Manulife’s long-term strategy of focusing on Asia’s rising middle class is paying off. Meanwhile, the Canadian stock maintains a strong dividend yield of 4.16%. With a payout ratio of 56.34%, there is still room for dividend growth, reinforcing Manulife’s position as an undervalued yet stable long-term investment.

AEM stock

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is another Canadian stock that appears undervalued despite its recent strong performance. The gold miner reported record annual gold production and free cash flow for 2024, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the precious metals industry. Agnico produced 3.4 million ounces of gold last year, setting a new high for the Canadian stock. Revenue reached $8.29 billion, marking a 26.6% increase from the previous year, while net income climbed to $1.9 billion. This significant revenue growth was supported by higher gold prices and operational efficiency, allowing the company to maximize margins while keeping costs under control.

Agnico’s financial position has also strengthened considerably, with free cash flow reaching a new peak. The Canadian stock reduced its debt levels, bringing its total debt down to $1.28 billion, representing just 6.16% of its equity. This low debt-to-equity ratio is a positive sign for investors, as it indicates a strong financial foundation and minimal leverage risk. Furthermore, Agnico’s dividend remains an attractive component of its investment case. With a forward annual dividend rate of $2.31 and a yield of 1.67%, the Canadian stock continues to reward its shareholders while maintaining a conservative payout ratio of 42.33%.

Air Canada

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is another name that continues to trade below its potential despite a significant rebound in the airline industry. The Canadian stock posted a record annual revenue of $22.3 billion in 2024 — a testament to its ability to navigate post-pandemic recovery while adapting to shifting travel demand. The airline’s profitability has also improved significantly, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) expected to reach between $3.4 billion and $3.8 billion in 2025, thereby exceeding analysts’ expectations. Strong international travel demand and the return of business travellers have helped drive Air Canada’s financial recovery, with the Canadian stock noting particular strength in transatlantic and Asia-Pacific routes.

Despite these positives, Air Canada has encountered some headwinds, including rising labour and maintenance costs. The Canadian stock also reported foreign exchange losses due to a weaker Canadian dollar, which has impacted its bottom line. However, Air Canada has continued to focus on cost-cutting measures and operational efficiencies to offset these challenges. The company has also been expanding its network, adding new international routes to capitalize on growing demand for long-haul travel. This strategic expansion is expected to contribute to further revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Bottom line

Taken together, these Canadian stocks each present compelling cases for investment in 2024. While each of these stocks comes with its own risks, current valuations suggest teach are trading at discounts relative to their intrinsic value. For investors looking to capitalize on undervalued opportunities in the Canadian market, these names are worth serious consideration.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

lab worker inspects test tubes
Dividend Stocks

Better Materials Stock: Nutrien vs Methanex?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Nutrien stock seems like a strong option. But this other one might just have the edge on it.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Basic Materials Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks certainly have a strong future ahead, and now might be time to buy the dip.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Stocks for Beginners

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some of the top Canadian stocks for your portfolio? Despite market volatility, there’s plenty of great picks right now,…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want future favourite Canadian stocks, then these three are certainly where investors should look first.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

1 Top High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy and Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The ZWB ETF is pretty much one of the easiest choices that investors can make when it comes to security…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Consumer Discretionary Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These retail stocks offer something not usually found in the sector: stability.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock may be growing like a weed, but does that mean it will continue to do so for future…

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I Loaded Up on in 2024 for Long-Term Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I've long appreciated the investments in these three top Canadian stocks, and I plan to make more gains in 2025!

Read more »