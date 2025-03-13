Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The Best AI Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Let’s dive into why Docebo (TSX:DCBO) could be one Canadian AI stock investors are overlooking in this current environment.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
A chip in a circuit board says "AI"

Source: Getty Images

Finding top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to invest in right now is difficult for a number of reasons. For one, market dynamics are not generally positive for this space. Companies in the AI world have seen their valuations run up to incredible highs, at least to start this year. But with investor sentiment souring significantly of late, the question is whether now is really the time to load up on stocks that appear to only have more downside ahead.

I think there’s good news for investors looking at this space. For one, the AI race is a global one, and there are plenty of AI-adjacent companies that aren’t trading at exorbitant multiples that are worth considering. In Canada, this is even truer.

Here’s one top Canadian AI stock I’ve had my eye on for some time as a potential winner. For those looking to throw $1,000 at this space, this is one place I’d start looking.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is a company I’ve highlighted in the past as a potential Canadian AI winner, and I think this is perhaps truer now than it has been in years past.

Indeed, looking at the company’s stock chart above, it’s clear that Docebo is a company that’s not particularly in favour of investors right now. This is a stock that’s down nearly 35% on a year-to-date basis alone and down over most time frames since its lows in 2022.

However, this is one of those growth companies I think could have big upside over the long term if its pivot toward becoming an AI-first concern takes hold. The company provides learning management systems (LMS) to a range of clientele and has been focused on integrating AI capabilities into its offerings. The hope is that these leading LMS products will drive outsized growth over time, though investors have yet to see the desired top and bottom impacts thus far.

Docebo notes that the company has seen strong engagement and improved learning outcomes for those using its platforms. That’s great. But investors clearly want to see more in the way of earnings growth. And given the company’s current price-to-earnings multiple of around 35 times, if growth doesn’t materialize as expected, there could be more downside here.

That said, I think an AI-driven acceleration of revenue and earnings could be on the horizon. If that materializes, this is a stock that investors may kick themselves for not owning here.

We’ll see.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether it's infrastructure, real estate or tech, these three stocks offer a promising addition to your TFSA.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Kay Ng

If you have a long-term horizon to invest, consider investigating these three growth stocks.

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in March

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks certainly can offer growth, as well as risk. Yet these three tech stocks offer more of the former,…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Tech Stocks

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors can own TSX tech stocks such as Descartes and Enghouse in their portfolios right now.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Is Enghouse Systems Stock a Buy for Its 4.5% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enghouse Systems raised dividends by 15.4%, and grew revenue and earnings in the latest quarterly report. Is the stock a…

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Tech Stocks

Is Propel Stock a Buy While it’s Below $25?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 42% from all-time highs, Propel is an undervalued TSX stock that trades at a steep discount to consensus price…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Tech Stocks

Is Dye & Durham Stock a Buy After Falling in February? 

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the implications of Dye & Durham's boardroom drama on the stock's performance and its long-term prospects.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

Forget Shopify Stock! 1 Cheaper Canadian Stock With More Growth Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock may have the headlines, but this other tech stock deserves its own recognition from investors.

Read more »