Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 13

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 13

TSX investors will keep an eye on U.S. wholesale inflation data and corporate earnings today, with overall market sentiment remaining positive after the Bank of Canada’s latest rate cut.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks staged a recovery on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada’s decision to cut interest rates further, cooler-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation figures, and strengthening commodity prices cheered investors. Following the two-day selloff, the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 175 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 24,423.

Even as some consumer and healthcare stocks traded on a negative note, solid gains in other key sectors, like technology, energy, and financials, helped lift the broader market.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Transcontinental (TSX:TCL.A) jumped by about 7% to $18.40 per share, extending its two-day gains to over 11%. The recent rally started after the Montréal-based packaging and printing firm announced its better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

In the quarter ended January 2025, Transcontinental’s revenue slipped by 5.5% year over year to $643 million due mainly to lower volumes and the sale of its industrial packaging business. Nevertheless, its adjusted quarterly earnings jumped 14% from a year ago to $0.49 per share with the help of cost-cutting initiatives, beating Street analysts’ expectations of $0.37 per share.

CES Energy Solutions, Bombardier, Baytex Energy, and Vermilion Energy were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each surging by over 5%.

On the flip side, Mattr, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, Bausch Health, and Pet Valu fell at least 2.9% each, making them the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Spot gold prices continued to rally for the third consecutive day in early trading on Thursday, which could provide further support for TSX mining stocks at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the important U.S. wholesale inflation report this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

On the corporate events front, several TSX-listed companies, including Denison Mines, NFI Group, Wheaton Precious Metals, Mattr, AtkinsRéalis, Kelt Exploration, and Empire Company, are set to announce their latest quarterly results today, which will keep their stocks in the spotlight.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Ces Energy Solutions, NFI Group, Pet Valu, Transcontinental, Vermilion Energy, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 12

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the ongoing trade tensions, the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and U.S. consumer inflation report will…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 11

| Jitendra Parashar

With no major domestic economic data expected, broader market sentiment, commodity price movements, and trade-related developments will likely dictate the…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Bank Stocks

What Veteran Investors Know About Timing the Market

| Kay Ng

Timing the market is tricky. Focusing on wonderful businesses for the long term may be a more reliable path to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 10

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting its worst performance in 11 weeks, the TSX Composite Index may continue to experience elevated volatility this week…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 7

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. and Canada jobs reports, further indications on trade policy, and Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comments about the economic…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stock Market

Trump Tariffs: 3 Stocks That Could Take a Beating

| Andrew Button

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is vulnerable to Trump tariffs.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Any further developments in U.S.-Canada trade talks could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 5

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors are likely to remain cautious today as they monitor economic data and developments in U.S.-Canada trade negotiations.

Read more »