Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Safer Canadian Stocks for Cautious Investors

2 Safer Canadian Stocks for Cautious Investors

Are you worried about the tariff war? Here are two safe Canadian stocks for dividends and modest growth ahead.

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
The economy is uncertain. The market is uncertain. Politics are uncertain. In this environment, Canadian investors are looking for safe stocks to hold.

You don’t need a stock that will fly to the moon. Rather, stocks that will generally maintain their valuation, grow moderately, and pay a nice dividend are the ideal holding right now. If you want to be super cautious right now, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) and AltaGas (TSX:ALA) are two safe Canadian stocks to consider owning.

A safe Canadian pipeline stock

Pembina Pipeline is a top energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates collection and egress pipelines, midstream/processing facilities, storage complexes, and export terminals.

With Canada facing trade tensions with the United States, there is real openness to expand Canada’s energy infrastructure. This could create unexpected growth opportunities for Pembina.

It’s developing a major LNG export terminal on the coast of British Columbia. Already, the company has seen strong interest to contract this asset. This could pave the way for additional LNG expansion phases in the future.

In 2024, Pembina grew adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) by 14% to $4.4 billion. Adjusted cash flow from operations increased by 18.75% to $5.70 per share. All around, it was a great year for the company.

Pembina has a solid capital growth pipeline and strong record of development execution. It is projecting 4-6% growth in its contracted income in the years ahead. Opportunities to power data centres in Western Canada could bring new growth as well.

Pembina has one of the best balance sheets in the infrastructure industry. Net debt-to-EBITDA is around three times. That is very modest. The company pays an attractive 5% dividend today. It has been growing that dividend by a low single-digit rate over the past few years. Overall, Pembina is a great bet for income and modest capital returns.

A Canadian utility and midstream stock

AltaGas is a similar play to Pembina, but you get exposure to different factors. It owns and operates two businesses: a regulated gas utility in the United States and an energy processing business in Western Canada.

This company has been in turnaround mode for the past few years. The turnaround is almost complete. Today, around 90% of its adjusted EBITDA comes from long-term, contracted assets. It has strong counterparties, which limits the risk of customers not paying if the economy weakens.

Both its businesses are performing well in this current environment. Its utility business is seeing attractive, high single-digit growth as it modernizes its gas network. It still has levers to pull to expand its return on investment while growing its rate base.

Interest in diversifying Canada’s energy egress is creating great opportunities for its energy processing business. Asian demand for LNG and LPG is growing rapidly. AltaGas has export terminals to help meet this demand.

AltaGas’s balance sheet has drastically improved in the past few years. It has a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of four. It pays a 3.3% dividend yield. Its dividend has been rising by about 6% per annum for the past few years.

The Foolish takeaway

These are both Canadian energy infrastructure stocks. They provide a safe investment opportunity during these uncertain times. Pembina pays a higher dividend, but AltaGas has been growing its dividend faster. Both are very well-managed and have solid balance sheets. Both stocks should provide solid total returns in the years ahead.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned above. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

