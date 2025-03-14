3 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

These three dividend stocks are prime options for those looking for secure income at a great price.

When considering dividend stocks, there are some that stand out due to market dominance, reliable dividend yields, and growth potential. Each of these dividend stocks offers a different approach to generating returns, from consumer staples to energy and telecom, making them excellent candidates for a diversified dividend-focused portfolio. Investors seeking both income and long-term capital appreciation would do well to keep an eye on these Canadian dividend stars.

Loblaw

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), one of Canada’s largest and most successful food retailers, has been a cornerstone for income-focused investors. The company operates a diverse portfolio of grocery stores, pharmacies, and financial services. In its latest earnings report, Loblaw achieved a solid year-over-year growth in revenue of 2.90%, with total revenue reaching $61.01 billion.

However, its earnings growth experienced a slight dip, with a decrease of 13.8% in net income. Despite this, Loblaw’s strong fundamentals, including its robust operating margins and dividend track record, keep it attractive for investors — especially those seeking stability in the consumer staples sector. Its forward dividend yield of 1.11% may seem modest, but the dividend stock’s consistent payout, combined with its market leadership, makes it a solid choice for long-term passive-income investors.

Loblaw’s recent performance may show some fluctuations, but its long-term growth prospects remain strong due to its strong market presence and stable revenue sources. The company’s revenue continues to grow, and its broad consumer base ensures that it remains an appealing choice for those seeking stability and consistent dividends.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is another strong dividend stock. Known for its utility operations in energy and infrastructure, CU has a stable revenue stream and a track record of dependable dividend payments. The dividend stock recently reported a profit margin of 12.83% and has been able to maintain solid operating margins.

While revenue growth was modest at just 0.7% year over year, Canadian Utilities’s ability to manage its expenses and focus on energy solutions positions it well for steady long-term returns. The company’s dividend yield of 5.10% reflects its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Though its payout ratio has been a bit higher than typical, the utility sector’s nature allows for sustainable returns, making CU an appealing option for dividend investors.

Canadian Utilities, though facing some challenges in revenue growth, is still in a good position due to its dominant presence in the Canadian energy infrastructure space. Its dividend yield continues to appeal to investors looking for reliable returns, and the company’s strong debt management ensures that it can weather economic storms.

TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T), a major telecommunications company in Canada, continues to offer solid returns for dividend investors. With a diverse business model spanning wireless, internet, and healthcare services, TELUS has proven its resilience. The dividend stock reported a revenue of $20.14 billion for the most recent fiscal year, with a solid 3.40% increase in quarterly revenue growth compared to the previous year.

TELUS’s profitability metrics, including a 4.93% profit margin, show its ability to generate consistent returns, even during economic uncertainty. The dividend stock’s forward dividend yield of 7.22% is one of the most attractive in the telecom sector. And the company has been able to maintain its dividend payments despite the high capital expenditures required for infrastructure upgrades. TELUS’s emphasis on 5G technology further strengthens its growth outlook, which could enhance its value proposition for passive-income investors.

TELUS continues to be one of the best performers in its sector, with a robust revenue growth trajectory. While it faces stiff competition from other telecom giants, TELUS’s investments in 5G and healthcare provide it with a differentiated edge that should help it maintain its strong market position. Investors looking for high dividend yields and growth potential will appreciate TELUS’s ability to balance both while delivering reliable returns.

Bottom line

The future outlook for these three dividend stocks is a strong one. Loblaw, despite some short-term fluctuations, is well-positioned for long-term stability, particularly with its market-leading grocery and pharmacy chains. Canadian Utilities benefits from the essential nature of its services, and its focus on infrastructure and sustainable energy positions it for future growth. TELUS is on track to capitalize on the increasing demand for digital services, including 5G and health technologies, ensuring a strong long-term performance.