Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for March

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for March

These two energy stocks have increased payouts and have strong outlooks, making them potentially ideal picks for dividend investors.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

Focusing on passive income through dividends is an excellent strategy for stock market investors. Building a solid portfolio of dividend stocks can help you grow your investment capital regardless of market volatility. Share prices go up and down, but a solid dividend investing strategy keeps lining your account with cash through quarterly or monthly payouts.

The Canadian energy sector is a heavyweight on the TSX, and you can find plenty of high-quality dividend stocks in the industry. The top Canadian energy stocks have solid track records for paying shareholders their dividends and increasing payouts. It is important to identify stocks with solid fundamentals and the ability to sustain increasing payouts for years to come.

Against this backdrop, I will discuss two TSX energy stocks that dividend-seeking investors should consider adding to their self-directed investment portfolios this month.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is not an energy company responsible for producing crude oil, natural gas, or other traditional energy products. It is an energy infrastructure company with an extensive pipeline network and power generation assets in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Responsible for transporting a lot of hydrocarbons transported throughout North America, it is a resilient business that consistently reports solid financial performances.

The fourth quarter of 2024 saw TC Energy report a 2% year-over-year increase in revenue. Growing electricity demand and increased natural gas transportation are expected to increase the company’s core profit to up to $10.9 billion in 2025. Its pipeline network remains a crucial driver for stable cash flows that allow the company to provide monthly distributions to its investors.

As of this writing, TRP stock trades for $67.30 per share, and it boasts a 5.05% annualized dividend yield.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

The renewable energy industry is becoming increasingly significant as governments worldwide continue to focus on greener energy initiatives. The top renewable energy stocks like Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) are slated to become even bigger in the coming years due to their solid positions in the burgeoning industry. The energy sector is no longer all about oil and gas giants. Renewable energy companies are the future, and Brookfield is among the top players in this sector.

Brookfield boasts a $14.16 billion market capitalization, and it owns a globally diversified portfolio of clean energy assets that consist of hydroelectric, solar, wind, and storage facilities. Despite reporting a $464 million net loss in its latest quarter, the stock reported a solid $1.27 billion in operating cash flow, and it has $3.14 billion in liquidity. It recently increased its quarterly dividends by 5%.

As of this writing, Brookfield Renewable stock trades for $32.92 per share and boasts a 6.57% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

It is important to remember that stock market investing is inherently risky. No matter how well-established a stock is, volatile market conditions can impact earnings and, in turn, affect the ability to pay dividends. It is important to study underlying businesses to identify those with strong growth plans, a commitment to deliver returns to shareholders, and the fundamentals to support them.

To this end, TC Energy stock and Brookfield Renewables stock can be excellent investments for your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Adam Othman

Despite ongoing uncertainty amid the tariff war with the U.S., these three TSX energy stocks can be strong long-term holdings…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Is Whitecap Resources Stock a Buy for its 7.8% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whitecap stock's recent merger with Velen sent shares dropping, but this could mean there's a value opportunity.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock has certainly made an impression on investors in the past. But with tariffs coming down hard, what's…

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs TransAlta Renewables?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two energy stocks look primed to explode, and at these prices, investors would do well to pick them up…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

Emera: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera stock has had a fairly turbulent year, but does that mean investors should take this opportunity to buy or…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge stock has been in the limelight since the tariff war began, making risk-averse investors anxious. Here is what you…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Got $2,500? 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three energy stocks would be ideal additions to your long-term portfolios, given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows,…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor stock has seen quite the turnaround in recent years, but will it keep the momentum up?

Read more »