Magna International: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Magna International stock: A 5.5% dividend yield and a cheap 8.1 forward P/E – Can the automotive sector stock outrun tariff turbulence?

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Magna International (TSX:MG), a cornerstone of the global automotive supply chain, faces a pivotal “tariff” year in 2025. Its stock has slumped to multi-year lows amid fears of trade wars, weaker auto production, and economic uncertainty. Yet, with a 5.5% dividend yield and historically low valuations, some investors see a bargain while others worry about escalating risks. Let’s weigh the arguments to determine whether Magna stock is a buy, sell, or hold.

The case for a Magna stock Buy

Given the market’s current earnings outlook, Magna International stock appears undervalued relative to its earnings growth potential. Trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.1 and a price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.8, the market seems to discount Magna’s ability to navigate near-term turbulence. If tariffs ease or auto production stabilizes, the stock could recover meaningfully.

The dividend is another key attraction. Magna has increased its payout for 15 straight years, and the current 5.5% yield is supported by a conservative 50% payout ratio. This provides passive-income-focused investors with a buffer against short-term stock price swings. Management’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders – evidenced by US$746 million (C$1.1 billion) in dividends and share buybacks in 2024 – adds credibility.

Operational improvements further bolster the bull case. Cost-cutting initiatives, including plant closures and renegotiated customer contracts, helped deliver over US$1 billion in free cash flow in late 2024. Operating margins may rise steadily, reaching 6.5–7.2% by 2026, up from 5.3–5.8% in 2025. These gains stem from automation, restructuring, and reduced spending on non-core engineering projects.

Geographic and technological diversification also play a role. While North America and Europe face headwinds, Magna’s sales in China grew 15% in 2024, driven by partnerships with domestic automakers. Magna’s expertise in electric vehicle (EV) components, such as battery enclosures, positions it to benefit when EV adoption finally rebounds.

The risks driving Sell arguments

Tariffs represent the clearest threat to Magna International’s revenue and earnings performance in 2025. Trade disputes between the U.S. and its partners could disrupt supply chains, raise costs, and delay vehicle launches. Magna’s wide global footprint offers some flexibility, but sudden tariff hikes might erode margins. Given the unclear uncertainties outlook by February, management excluded these risks from its recent guidance.

Auto sector cyclicality compounds the Magna stock investment problem. High interest rates and shaky consumer confidence could suppress car purchases, particularly in Magna’s core markets. The company already expects 2025 sales to drop 4–6%, reflecting lower production in North America and Europe. A recession would amplify these pressures.

The middle ground: Reasons to Hold Magna stock in 2025

For cautious investors, holding Magna offers a way to balance risk and reward. The MG stock dividend’s 5.5% yield provides steady income while awaiting clarity on tariffs and auto demand. Management’s experience navigating past trade wars, such as the 2018 U.S.-China tensions, suggests resilience. The team is already working with automakers on contingency plans, including shifting production between North America, Europe, and Mexico.

Long-term margin targets also justify patience. If Magna achieves its 2026 goals, earnings could rebound even if sales grow modestly. Operational excellence programs, such as factory automation and supplier consolidation, may generate cumulative free cash flow growth through 2026. These self-help actions could offset macroeconomic headwinds.

Foolish bottom line: A cautious Hold with optionality

Magna International stock sits in a gray zone. Its low valuation and high dividend make it tempting for contrarians, but near-term risks demand caution. For most investors already invested in MG stock, holding shares is prudent. The dividend offers compensation for waiting, while management’s operational fixes could unlock value if tariffs or auto demand stabilize.

Aggressive investors might consider buying selectively. The stock’s depressed price reflects worst-case scenarios, and any positive news – such as tariff resolutions or stronger EV orders – could spark a rally. However, this approach requires tolerance for volatility and faith in management’s execution.

Selling makes sense only for those anticipating severe disruptions. If tariffs escalate dramatically or a deep economic recession hits, Magna’s earnings and dividend could falter. Yet, such outcomes aren’t guaranteed, and the company’s liquidity (US$4.5 billion at year-end 2024) provides a cushion.

In summary, Magna is a hold for 2025, with a tilt toward buying for higher risk-tolerant investors. Monitor trade policy, auto production trends, and quarterly margin progress. The company’s fundamentals aren’t broken – they’re stressed. For now, patience and selectivity are the wisest paths.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

