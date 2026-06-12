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How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

Find out how a TFSA offers unlimited wealth generation and investment income potential even when contributions are limited.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Efficient TFSA Use for Wealth Growth: The TFSA is best utilized for high-growth, high-risk stocks due to its tax-free nature on capital gains, allowing Canadians to generate significant wealth without tax burdens on investment income.
  • Core-Satellite Strategy and Rebalancing: Allocating investments between stable growth stocks like Broadcom and Shopify (core) and volatile stocks like Hive and Ballard Power (satellite) can maximize gains, while periodic rebalancing and reinvestment into dividend stocks can convert profits into tax-free passive income.
10 stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a vault in which you can build wealth and protect it from the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA’s) tax claws. The money you contribute to the TFSA is the after-tax income, which means that if you contribute $7,000 in 2026, you will pay tax on it as that amount is included in your 2026 taxable income.

Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

A quick revision of a TFSA’s tax benefits

The payment of tax now frees up capital to be invested in well-regulated, publicly traded securities on both the TSX and the Nasdaq. Now, how much you can contribute is limited to your contribution room, but there is no limit on how much investment income you can earn. However, note that while you can occasionally buy and sell shares, frequent buying and selling is not allowed. Trading is considered a business income in the CRA’s eyes, and a TFSA only allows tax-free investment income.

Investing your TFSA’s limited contribution room in dividend stocks may not be the most efficient use of its tax benefits. However, you can double your contribution without overcontributing.

How to use a TFSA efficiently

The TFSA is designed for high-growth stocks, the stocks that can make you a millionaire. The promise of no taxes once the money is contributed to the TFSA can be a gold mine if it is invested, rebalanced, and reinvested efficiently.

Within a TFSA, you can adopt a core-satellite strategy, with 70% allocated in core and 30% in satellite. The core portfolio could comprise big tech names, like Broadcom and Shopify, which can double your money in two years. They have strong fundamentals and long-term growth opportunities. They are those stocks you want to buy at the dip.

Meanwhile, satellite stocks are high-risk, high-growth stocks, like Hive Digital Technologies and Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP). If the risk works, they can grow your money multiple-fold in a short span. Hive is working as the data center provider for Canada’s sovereign artificial intelligence. One order from a hyperscaler can send Hive stock soaring.

Ballard Power System, on the other hand, has been soaring but fell in June after the Weichai Power joint venture officially ended with the exit of their board members. The dip is normal as investors book profits from the recent triple-digit rally. This is a good entry point. If there is a widespread adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology, Ballard’s stock will skyrocket. A hydrogen fuel cell has the ability to replace or co-exist alongside petrol and gas as a form of transportation fuel.

The art of rebalancing

StockInvestment Amount in June 2025No. of SharesJune 2026 Share PricePortfolio Value in June 2026Portfolio Allocation
AVGO$7,00028$373.72$10,464.1657%
BLDP$3,0001304$6.06$7,902.2443%
$10,000$18,366.40

The most efficient way to use a TFSA is to rebalance whenever a sharp surge in one stock drastically shifts the core-satellite allocation. For instance, you invested $10,000 in a TFSA in June 2025, of which $7,000 was invested in Broadcom and $3,000 in Ballard Power. After a year, your portfolio has grown to $18,366, and portfolio allocation has changed to 57%-43%. The market forces moved the share prices of Broadcom and Ballard Power.

Clearly, Ballard outperformed Broadcom, creating an opportunity to rebalance $2,392.32. Now, this amount has to go back to the core portfolio for the allocation to return to 70:30. So, you sell Ballard shares worth $2,392 and buy Shopify shares.

StockPortfolio Value in June 2026Portfolio After RebalancingRebalancing AmountNo. of Shares After Rebalancing
AVGO$10,464.16$12,856.48$2,392.3234
BLDP$7,902.24$5,509.92($2,392.32)909
$18,366.40$18,366.40

Using rebalancing to create a passive income portfolio

Another strategy is to use the rebalancing amount and invest it in high-yield dividend stocks like Cogeco Communications or dividend growth stocks like Canadian Natural Resources. Any profit you book from growth stocks can be converted into regular dividend payouts. On one side, your contribution keeps generating wealth. On the other side, the profit booking converts into tax-free passive income.

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The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom, Canadian Natural Resources, and Cogeco Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

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