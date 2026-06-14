2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be Safer Picks for Canadian Retirees

Given their reliable business models, high dividend yields, and visible growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are ideal for retirees.

Growth and Stability with SmartCentres REIT : With 200 properties across Canada and a strong tenant base, SmartCentres REIT provides dependable monthly distributions with a forward yield of 6.35%, alongside ongoing expansion to sustain long-term income growth for retirees.

Reliable Income with Enbridge : Enbridge offers a robust option for retirees seeking stable passive income, supported by 98% of earnings from long-term contracts, a 5.02% dividend yield, and $50 billion in growth projects to drive future expansion.

With no steady income after retirement, retirees often rely on passive income to meet their day-to-day expenses. As preserving capital becomes just as important as generating income, many retirees prefer investments that offer stability, dependable cash flows, and lower volatility. Additionally, shorter investment horizons leave them less time to recover from market downturns, making a conservative, risk-aware approach essential.

Given these priorities, retirees should focus on high-quality dividend stocks with resilient business models, consistent cash flows, and a strong history of dividend payments. Such investments can help generate reliable passive income while also adding stability to their portfolios. With that in mind, here are two high-yield dividend stocks that could be excellent choices for retirees.

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Enbridge

Given its resilient business model, dependable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and attractive long-term growth prospects, I believe Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an excellent option for retirees seeking reliable passive income. The company derives nearly 98% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) from long-term take-or-pay contracts and regulated assets, thereby generating stable, predictable earnings. In addition, approximately 80% of its earnings are protected by inflation-indexed mechanisms, helping shield its financial performance from rising costs.

Supported by this reliable business model, Enbridge has built a strong track record of rewarding shareholders. The company has paid dividends for over seven decades and has also increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Its current quarterly dividend payout of $0.97 per share yields 5.02% at current levels.

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Meanwhile, rising oil and natural gas production in Canada continues to drive demand for Enbridge’s infrastructure and services. To capitalize on these opportunities, the company has identified around $50 billion in growth projects through the end of the decade. It plans to invest approximately $10-$11 billion annually to support its expansion initiatives. Backed by these investments, management expects adjusted earnings per share and distributable cash flow per share to grow at an annualized rate of roughly 5% over the remainder of the decade.

Enbridge also maintains a solid financial position, supported by $12.7 billion in liquidity. Given its healthy balance sheet and visible growth pipeline, management is hopeful of returning $40-$45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, reinforcing the sustainability of its future dividend payments and increases.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

Another Canadian dividend stock that appears well-suited for retirees is SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN), which owns and operates 200 strategically located properties across Canada. Notably, nearly 98% of the Canadian population lives within 10 kilometres of at least one of its properties, highlighting the strength and reach of its real estate portfolio. Its tenant base is also highly resilient, with about 95% of tenants having a regional or national presence and nearly 60% operating essential-service businesses. As a result, the REIT continues to maintain strong occupancy and rent collection rates even during periods of economic uncertainty.

Supported by healthy occupancy levels, solid leasing activity, and rising rental rates, SmartCentres has delivered stable financial performance and reliable cash flows. This strength enables the REIT to reward investors with attractive monthly distributions. It currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.1542 per unit, which translates into a compelling forward yield of 6.35%.

In addition, SmartCentres continues to expand and enhance its portfolio to support long-term growth. The REIT currently has approximately 0.8 million square feet of properties under construction, while another 87 million square feet of projects are in various stages of planning and development. These expansion initiatives could strengthen its future financial performance and cash flows, supporting continued distribution growth and sustainable passive income for retirees.