Member Login
Home » Investing » These 2 Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2025 and Beyond

These 2 Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2025 and Beyond

Stocks such as Well Health Technologies are well-positioned to thrive in 2025 despite all the economic risk and uncertainties.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Rocket lift off through the clouds

Source: Getty Images

Looking at the headlines these days, it’s hard to imagine that there might be some stocks that could thrive in 2025. Yet, this is almost always the case. There is usually something good happening for someone, somewhere.

Let’s take a look at two stocks that I think will thrive and soar in 2025 and beyond.

Cineplex

The first stock is Cineplex (TSX:CGX). I have discussed this stock in numerous articles over the years. Today, my investment thesis remains the same. Cineplex stock is cheap and underappreciated, while the company continues to strengthen after being hit by the pandemic.

First, let’s address Cineplex stock’s valuation. The stock is currently trading at $9.47. Its 2025 and 2026 expected earnings per share (EPS) are $0.58 and $1.01, respectively. This equates to a price-to-earnings multiple of a mere nine times 2026 expected earnings.

So, Cineplex stock is cheap. And this is understandable, as the company has been through a lot. Big losses last year, struggles to improve the balance sheet after the pandemic, and the writer’s strike are a few examples.

But those issues are in the past. The only question that might still be on investors’ minds is whether the movie exhibition business is still in demand. The answer to this is in the numbers. In recent years, we have seen all-time record box office results from various movies. We’ve also seen a nice rebound from pandemic-era attendance lows.

Cineplex’s most recent box office revenue result for February was 83% of 2019 levels and 124% of last year. While it remains below pre-pandemic levels, the momentum is up as the movie slate is ramping up again.

Well Health Technologies

Well Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a multi-channel digital health technology company and the largest owner of outpatient health clinics. It’s easy to see why this stock might do well in 2025 despite all the economic uncertainty and risks.

In its latest quarter (Q3 2024), Well Health reported its 23rd consecutive quarter of record-breaking results. Revenue increased 27% to $251.7 million. Also, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 16% to $32.7 million.

It’s a defensive company that’s clearly growing fast. Technological solutions are sorely needed in the healthcare industry, and Well Health is providing them. As a result, its expert technological solutions are in high demand. I expect this to be the case for the foreseeable future and for the growth to continue.

The primary care market in Canada remains a very large and pretty much untapped market. In fact, of the $40 billion of physician spending, Well Health has roughly $400 million. This means that there is still plenty of opportunity for growth.

Well Health is not only growing rapidly, but it’s also improving its profitability. In fact, the company is expected to post an EPS of $0.20 in 2024 after years of losses.

The bottom line

The two stocks discussed in this article are set to soar in 2025 for their relative defensiveness and their lack of exposure to the economic troubles and uncertainties that are in the headlines these days. Also, while these companies are very different, both are very well-run with clear strategic goals to increase shareholder value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Cineplex and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Cineplex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Group of people network together with connected devices
Tech Stocks

If I Could Buy and Hold Only a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one industry that's already proven itself, it's this one. And this tech stock is proving again and again…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Stocks for Beginners

What to Know About 2 Canadian Mining Stocks for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mining stocks can be a strong investment, or a bit of a wild ride. So where do these two top…

Read more »

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

Made in Canada: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Tariff Tussle

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to own and support local Canadian companies? Here are three safe and solid dividend stocks to hold…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

How Low Can They Go? 1 Canadian Stock That’s a Ridiculous Deal Today

| Joey Frenette

Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) stock looks like a dirt-cheap bargain as it sinks to all-time lows.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three monthly dividend stocks are prime options for investors wanting extra income while also getting some growth.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Stability

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for long-term stability? These defensive stocks can certainly get you there with solid earnings and future growth.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for March

| Adam Othman

These two energy stocks have increased payouts and have strong outlooks, making them potentially ideal picks for dividend investors.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Adam Othman

Despite ongoing uncertainty amid the tariff war with the U.S., these three TSX energy stocks can be strong long-term holdings…

Read more »