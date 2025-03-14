Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

These three monthly dividend stocks are prime options for investors wanting extra income while also getting some growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in Canadian stocks that offer monthly income can be a savvy strategy for those seeking regular cash flow. Let’s take a closer look at three notable Canadian stocks listed on the TSX: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN), Northland Power (TSX:NPI), and Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA).

Granite

Granite REIT specializes in industrial and logistics properties across North America and Europe. In its recent earnings report, Granite announced funds from operations (FFO) of $92.7 million, translating to $1.47 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2024. This marks an increase from $81.2 million, or $1.27 per unit, in the same quarter of the previous year. The trust also reported an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $78.8 million ($1.25 per unit), up from $73.2 million ($1.15 per unit) year over year. Notably, Granite achieved a same-property net operating income (NOI) increase of 6.3% on a cash basis. Plus, it has an occupancy rate of 94.9% as of December 31, 2024.

Granite’s robust performance can be attributed to its strategic leasing activities. During the fourth quarter, the trust secured an average rental rate increase of 14% over expiring rents, covering approximately 1,066,000 square feet of new leases and renewals. This leasing momentum underscores the strong demand for industrial spaces in Granite’s portfolio.

Looking ahead, Granite remains committed to growth. The Canadian stock recently signed a 12-year lease agreement with a leading global consumer food product company for a 391,000-square-foot development in Houston, Texas. This project, expected to complete by the fourth quarter of 2026, is anticipated to yield a stabilized development return of approximately 7.5%.

Northland Power

Northland Power is a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, focusing on clean and green power infrastructure. In its fourth quarter of 2024, Northland reported revenue from energy sales totalling $572 million — a slight decrease from $626 million in the same period the previous year. However, on an annual basis, revenue increased to $2,346 million from $2,233 million in 2023. The Canadian stock also saw a significant turnaround in net income, recording $150 million in the fourth quarter compared to a net loss of $268 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Northland’s future outlook appears promising. The Canadian stock is actively advancing several construction projects, including the 2.4-gigawatt Baltic Power, Hai Long, and Oneida developments. These projects are expected to contribute to Northland’s earnings starting in 2025, with full realization anticipated by 2027. Furthermore, Northland maintains a robust balance sheet, boasting available liquidity of $1.1 billion, positioning the Canadian stock well for continued growth in the renewable energy sector.

Sienna

Sienna Senior Living operates as a senior living provider, offering a range of services from independent living to long-term care across Canada. In its fourth quarter of 2024, Sienna reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $38.4 million, reflecting a profit margin of 4.30%. The Canadian stock’s revenue for the quarter stood at $893.16 million, with a quarterly revenue growth of 12.20% year over year.

Sienna continues to expand its footprint through strategic acquisitions. The Canadian stock recently announced the acquisition of two properties in Ontario, totalling $81 million. This expansion aligns with Sienna’s growth strategy to enhance its service offerings and meet the increasing demand for senior living accommodations.

Bottom line

Investing in Canadian stocks like Granite REIT, Northland Power, and Sienna Senior Living can provide investors with reliable monthly income streams. However, it’s essential to conduct thorough due diligence and consider consulting a financial advisor to ensure these investments align with individual financial goals and risk tolerance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

Made in Canada: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Tariff Tussle

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to own and support local Canadian companies? Here are three safe and solid dividend stocks to hold…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Stability

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for long-term stability? These defensive stocks can certainly get you there with solid earnings and future growth.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

1 Excellent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 22 Percent, to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 22% from all-time highs, Brookfield Asset Management is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a discount to consensus…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

CRA Red Flags: 3 Tax Breaks That Are Often Denied

| Andrew Button

You can be denied many tax breaks, but you can't be denied the dividend tax credit when you invest in…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are prime options for those looking for secure income at a great price.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer Canadian Stocks for Cautious Investors

| Robin Brown

Are you worried about the tariff war? Here are two safe Canadian stocks for dividends and modest growth ahead.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000 to Invest? 3 Insurance Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three insurance stocks are the perfect options for those wanting security, stability, and dividends.

Read more »