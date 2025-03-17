Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Beyond Tariff Turbulence

2 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Beyond Tariff Turbulence

Magna International (TSX:MG) and another stock looks oversold amid tariffs.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
investor looks at volatility chart

Source: Getty Images

With tariff turbulence sending the S&P 500 into a correction, investors may feel like postponing any big buys on the dip, at least until there’s more clarity on the tariff response and the coast clear on the rising recession risks. Of course, by waiting until the most worrisome risks are resolved, we may very well be back to all-time highs, and the opportunity to buy the dip may have gone. Indeed, that’s the nature of dealing with corrections.

Sometimes, you have to find something to buy, even if you’re held back just a bit by fear and emotion. Indeed, the new move on tariffs could make or break the economy. And though Friday’s session saw some relief, investors should be ready to ride out what could be yet another turbulent month of back-and-forth on tariffs and all the sort. In any case, here are three bargains that could be worth picking up as they fluctuate wildly on tariff-induced fear and panic-selling.

Magna International

Magna International (TSX:MG) is an auto-part maker that could feel the full force of the tariffs. Undoubtedly, if you’re looking to get rid of at-risk names from a trade war, MG shares would be atop the list of names to potentially pare. That said, I think it’s too late to be a seller. Not when tariffs and recession fears have been priced in over the past few months.

Year to date, the stock is down 12%, putting it off 57% from its all-time highs not seen since early 2021. I think the latest dip is a fantastic long-term buying opportunity for those willing to average down on every new tariff development that puts a further dent in the stock.

At the end of the day, Magna is a well-run auto-part maker that will rise again as the next generation of autos (think autonomous and electric) hits the roads in greater numbers. Sure, a recession could hold back the auto industry for some number of years. But for those with patience, MG stock is a deep-value option that will pay you to wait. The 5.5% dividend yield is well-covered and is worth collecting as you wait things out.

Nutrien

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is another stock that’s sure to be a major mover on any given day based on tariff news. Undoubtedly, tariffs imposed on potash and other agricultural fertilizers going from Canada to the U.S. could really hit American farmers. Arguably, Nutrien faces the most risk among Canada’s major firms, at least according to some.

Though the stock hasn’t been all too rattled in the past few weeks, rising around 12% year to date, I think the beaten-down dividend juggernaut is a great value buy while its yield is close to 4.3%. Sure, tariffs will cause more volatility, but the proven dividend grower is worth sticking with through the turbulence en route to some sort of normalized, hopefully tariff-free environment — whenever that may be.

At just 13 times forward price to earnings, Nutrien stock stands out as one of the brightest high-yielding value gems this March.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Magna International and Nutrien. Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

An investor uses a tablet
Investing

Here Are My Top 3 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are undervalued and have solid growth prospects, making them attractive long term pick.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Favourite AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 90% from all-time highs, Upstart is an AI stock that might outpace Nvidia in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Investing

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two dividend ETFs both yield over 3.5% and feature monthly payouts.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 17

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will keep an eye on the U.S. retail sales numbers today as the market awaits Canada’s inflation report…

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks I Think RRSP Investors Can Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why RRSP owners can consider holding TSX stocks such as Shopify in the registered account right now.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Is Passive Income From Stocks Legit? Here’s How Much You Can Really Make

| Andrew Button

You can get about 5% per year in passive income, maybe more with high-yield stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB).

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Investing

1 Mega Trend Shaping Canadian Investments for 2025

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Tariffs are likely to dominate the economic landscape for the time being.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Value Stocks for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two value stocks are prime opportunities for investors looking for strength as well as dividends.

Read more »