A 7% Dividend Stock Ideal for Passive Income Seekers

Dividend stocks are solid options for passive income seekers. These can turn a portfolio into something that actually pays you back while you wait. The best ones do more than just flash a high yield. They offer regular distributions, diversified income sources, and enough underlying cash flow to keep those payments looking sustainable. That is why income funds can be especially appealing for investors who want a mix of yield and built-in diversification. So let’s look at one that fits the mold.

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EIT

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) is not a traditional company. It is a closed-end balanced fund managed by Canoe Financial that invests in a diversified mix of equities and fixed income, mainly across Canada and the United States. The goal is simple: generate strong monthly distributions while also trying to grow net asset value over time. That structure makes it quite different from buying one dividend stock or one sector ETF.

Over the last year, the story has been steady rather than dramatic, which is not a bad thing for a passive-income name. Canoe kept the monthly payout at $0.10 into 2026 and also announced a revised special non-cash distribution of $0.545 per unit tied to 2025 taxable income. That tells you the fund continued generating enough income and gains that it had to push some of that out to unit holders.

The fund also maintained its annual voluntary redemption feature, with 2025 redemptions priced at 95% of the average net asset value over the three trading days before the December 5 redemption date. That feature is not the main attraction, but it does give investors a little extra flexibility.

Numbers don’t lie

Because this is a fund, the “earnings” story looks a bit different from a normal stock. The real question is whether the portfolio continues to generate enough income, gains, and cash flow to support that monthly payout. On that front, the signals look fairly encouraging. The fund recently held a trailing annual yield above 7%, while its payout ratio was about 52%, which suggests the distribution is not obviously stretched.

The valuation also looks fairly sensible for a diversified income vehicle. It offers a market capitalization at roughly $2.5 billion. That is not exactly tiny, and it gives the fund some scale that many niche income products do not have. At the same time, it still traded below some of the stronger enthusiasm levels seen in prior years, which helps keep the yield attractive.

The future outlook comes down to the mix inside the fund. With exposure across equities, debt, and multiple sectors, Canoe EIT is not relying on one single industry to carry the whole income stream. That diversification is a big part of why it fits passive-income seekers. The risk, of course, is that if markets weaken broadly, closed-end funds can feel pressure on both net asset value and investor sentiment. But for income-focused investors who want a monthly payer with more built-in diversification than a single stock can offer, it still looks like a strong option. One that can bring in ample income even from $7,000.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT EIT.UN $16.50 424 $1.20 $508.80 Monthly $6,996.00

Bottom line

Put it all together, and Canoe EIT Income Fund makes a pretty compelling case for passive income seekers. It offers a yield around 7%, pays monthly, and spreads its bets across a broad portfolio rather than asking one company to do all the work. It is not risk free, because nothing paying that much ever is. But if the goal is reliable cash flow with a little diversification baked in, this one looks well worth a closer look.