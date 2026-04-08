Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A 7% Dividend Stock Ideal for Passive Income Seekers

A 7% Dividend Stock Ideal for Passive Income Seekers

Canoe EIT Income Fund offers a 7%-plus yield and monthly payouts by spreading income across a diversified portfolio.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:

Dividend stocks are solid options for passive income seekers. These can turn a portfolio into something that actually pays you back while you wait. The best ones do more than just flash a high yield. They offer regular distributions, diversified income sources, and enough underlying cash flow to keep those payments looking sustainable. That is why income funds can be especially appealing for investors who want a mix of yield and built-in diversification. So let’s look at one that fits the mold.

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

EIT

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) is not a traditional company. It is a closed-end balanced fund managed by Canoe Financial that invests in a diversified mix of equities and fixed income, mainly across Canada and the United States. The goal is simple: generate strong monthly distributions while also trying to grow net asset value over time. That structure makes it quite different from buying one dividend stock or one sector ETF.

Over the last year, the story has been steady rather than dramatic, which is not a bad thing for a passive-income name. Canoe kept the monthly payout at $0.10 into 2026 and also announced a revised special non-cash distribution of $0.545 per unit tied to 2025 taxable income. That tells you the fund continued generating enough income and gains that it had to push some of that out to unit holders.

The fund also maintained its annual voluntary redemption feature, with 2025 redemptions priced at 95% of the average net asset value over the three trading days before the December 5 redemption date. That feature is not the main attraction, but it does give investors a little extra flexibility.

Numbers don’t lie

Because this is a fund, the “earnings” story looks a bit different from a normal stock. The real question is whether the portfolio continues to generate enough income, gains, and cash flow to support that monthly payout. On that front, the signals look fairly encouraging. The fund recently held a trailing annual yield above 7%, while its payout ratio was about 52%, which suggests the distribution is not obviously stretched.

The valuation also looks fairly sensible for a diversified income vehicle. It offers a market capitalization at roughly $2.5 billion. That is not exactly tiny, and it gives the fund some scale that many niche income products do not have. At the same time, it still traded below some of the stronger enthusiasm levels seen in prior years, which helps keep the yield attractive.

The future outlook comes down to the mix inside the fund. With exposure across equities, debt, and multiple sectors, Canoe EIT is not relying on one single industry to carry the whole income stream. That diversification is a big part of why it fits passive-income seekers. The risk, of course, is that if markets weaken broadly, closed-end funds can feel pressure on both net asset value and investor sentiment. But for income-focused investors who want a monthly payer with more built-in diversification than a single stock can offer, it still looks like a strong option. One that can bring in ample income even from $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EIT.UN$16.50424$1.20$508.80Monthly$6,996.00

Bottom line

Put it all together, and Canoe EIT Income Fund makes a pretty compelling case for passive income seekers. It offers a yield around 7%, pays monthly, and spreads its bets across a broad portfolio rather than asking one company to do all the work. It is not risk free, because nothing paying that much ever is. But if the goal is reliable cash flow with a little diversification baked in, this one looks well worth a closer look.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian ETFs Soaring Upwards to Buy Now for a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three BMO index ETFs can turn a TFSA into a simple global portfolio that compounds tax-free.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

What TFSA Millionaires Understand That Most Canadian Investors Don’t

| Jitendra Parashar

TFSA millionaires focus on consistency – and these stocks reflect that approach.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Be Positioned for a Strong Run in 2026 and Beyond

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEPC) could have a strong run in 2026.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

TFSA or RRSP: Doesn’t Matter if You Don’t Invest!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA or RRSP won’t change much if your money just sits in cash, but investing it can.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Happily Buy Today and Hold in My Portfolio Indefinitely

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian giants offer the kind of stability long-term investors look for.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Stocks I’d Choose First If I Wanted Reliable Monthly Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three quality monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Dividend Stocks

5.4% Yield: A Monthly Paying Dividend Stock Canadians Should Watch

| Sneha Nahata

Holding 2,000 shares of this Canadian dividend stock would currently generate approximately $116 in monthly income.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock Up 60% Looks Like an Ideal Forever Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Quebecor’s quiet telecom engine is throwing off rising cash flow and paying down debt, even as the stock surges.

Read more »