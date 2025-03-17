Member Login
3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks Under $50

These high-quality TSX stocks are trading under $50 and have solid growth potential, making them a no-brainer investment for the long term.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
The recent dip in some of the fundamentally strong stocks on the TSX presents an opportunity for long-term investors looking to build wealth. What’s even better is that you don’t need a large sum of money to start investing in high-quality TSX stocks. With as little as $50, investors can build a portfolio of high-potential stocks offering solid long-term growth.

With this background, here are three TSX stocks that are trading under $50 and have significant long-term growth prospects, making them no-brainer investments.

CES Energy Solutions stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) stock is an attractive long-term investment under $50. The company provides advanced chemical solutions for the energy sector and operates with a capital-efficient, asset-light model. This structure helps maintain a steady cash flow, even as commodity prices fluctuate.

With a strong presence in key U.S. oil basins and a focus on production chemicals, CES generates solid revenue regardless of oil price volatility. As the oil and gas industry advances, extraction processes are becoming more complex, creating greater demand for CES’s specialized solutions. Its chemicals help operators improve efficiency and maximize output, making its offerings even more valuable as drilling techniques evolve.

Despite uncertainty from tariffs, CES remains resilient due to its U.S.-focused revenue mix, vertically integrated operations, and flexible supply chain. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced chemical technologies and steady upstream activity across North America provides a solid base for growth and will support CES’s financials and share price.

SECURE Energy Services stock

SECURE Energy Services (TSX:SES) is another compelling long-term stock trading under $50. This waste management and energy infrastructure company has a portfolio of high-value, hard-to-replicate assets, positioning it as a dominant player in markets with significant barriers to entry. These competitive advantages provide a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

Notably, a large portion of its business is tied to production-related and recurring waste streams, ensuring steady and predictable cash flows regardless of broader economic fluctuations. While macroeconomic challenges such as potential tariffs and market uncertainty exist, SECURE’s fundamentals remain robust. The company will continue to benefit from its solid customer base, disciplined approach to capital allocation, cost management, and operational efficiencies.

Moreover, its low leverage and strong cash flow projections provide significant flexibility in deploying capital. This will allow it to fund strategic growth initiatives, including its recently announced metals acquisitions and organic expansion plan, while also prioritizing shareholder returns. As industry demand rises and recent acquisitions contribute to earnings, SECURE is well-positioned for future growth.

ADENTRA stock

ADENTRA (TSX:ADEN) is a no-brainer under $50 stock to buy and hold for the long term. While the stock is under pressure due to short-term headwinds such as unfavourable weather conditions and elevated U.S. mortgage rates, its long-term fundamentals remain intact.

The company will likely benefit from structural advantages, including a persistent undersupply in the housing market, strong demographic trends, high levels of home equity, and an aging housing stock that drives continued demand for renovations and new construction. These factors provide a solid foundation for its future growth, regardless of short-term fluctuations.

ADENTRA is focusing on operational efficiency to navigate short-term challenges. Its focus on cost control, vendor management, global sourcing, and high-value, installation-ready products will drive its revenue and stock price. Moreover, ADENTRA will benefit from its diversified portfolio, strong national presence, and resilient supply chain, making it well-equipped to weather economic uncertainties.

Furthermore, concerns about tariffs have minimal impact on ADENTRA’s business. With 90% of its operations in the U.S. and about 92% of its purchases expected to remain unaffected by tariffs, the company is well-shielded from major trade disruptions. While short-term volatility may continue, ADENTRA’s strong balance sheet, diversified products, and operational resilience make it a compelling long-term investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Adentra, Ces Energy Solutions, and Secure Waste Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

