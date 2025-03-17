Member Login
Home » Investing » Market Correction Coming? These 2 Defensive Stocks Can Protect Your Portfolio

Market Correction Coming? These 2 Defensive Stocks Can Protect Your Portfolio

When it comes to essential defensive stocks, these two take the top spots.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

Investors know the stock market can feel like a roller-coaster ride. It’s exciting when markets soar but nerve-wracking when downturns appear. Lately, whispers about an upcoming market correction are getting louder, prompting investors to reconsider their portfolio strategies. One popular move during uncertain times is to shift towards defensive stocks. These companies typically sell essential products or services, ensuring stability even when economic conditions sour. So, let’s look at two standout defensive stocks on the TSX: Metro (TSX:MRU) and Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Metro

Metro is a household name across Canada, operating supermarkets and pharmacies that millions rely on daily. When markets stumble, people don’t stop buying groceries or medicine, which keeps Metro’s sales steady. In its most recent earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Metro posted sales of $5.12 billion. That marked a healthy increase of 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Food sales grew modestly by 1.0%, adjusted to 2.4% when accounting for timing differences. Metro’s pharmacies performed even better, with same-store sales up 5.1%, driven by stronger prescription demand. This balanced growth highlights Metro’s resilience, making it an attractive defensive choice.

Another appealing aspect of Metro is its consistent commitment to shareholders through dividends. Recently, Metro announced a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, a notable 10.4% increase from last year. This marked Metro’s 31st consecutive year of dividend hikes. Such consistent increases reflect Metro’s financial strength and stability, characteristics that can reassure nervous investors during unpredictable markets.

Metro also keeps innovating to maintain customer loyalty. The recent launch of its MOI Rewards program in Ontario quickly attracted over four million members. Additionally, Metro saw online grocery sales jump 18.6%, boosted by expanded partnerships and convenient click-and-collect services. These initiatives underline Metro’s proactive approach, helping it remain strong regardless of market fluctuations.

Fortis

Another defensive heavyweight investors often turn to is Fortis, a major provider of regulated electric and gas utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Utilities like Fortis are well-known for stability since demand for electricity and gas doesn’t vanish during tough economic times. This consistent need creates predictable revenue, a cornerstone of defensive investing.

In its latest annual earnings for 2024, Fortis reported net earnings attributable to shareholders of $1.6 billion, or $3.24 per share. That’s up from $1.5 billion, or $3.10 per share, the previous year, thanks to steady rate-base growth and new rates at utilities like Tucson Electric Power and Central Hudson. These numbers demonstrate Fortis’s ability to steadily grow profits, making it a reliable defensive stock.

Fortis isn’t just maintaining its stability. It’s actively planning for future growth. Last year, the defensive stock invested a record $5.2 billion in capital improvements. Its ambitious five-year plan involves spending $26 billion more through 2029. This significant investment aims to increase its rate base from $39 billion to $53 billion, indicating solid, ongoing growth. Such growth strategies suggest Fortis will remain robust, offering investors comfort during shaky markets.

Fortis also rewards shareholders consistently. The defensive stock recently raised its dividend for the 51st consecutive year, increasing it by 4.2% to $2.39 per share annually. Few companies boast such a long streak of dividend increases, highlighting Fortis’s reliability and appeal as a defensive investment.

Bottom line

Both Metro and Fortis offer investors stability, growth potential, and reliable dividends — qualities that become especially valuable when markets face correction risks. Metro’s consistent grocery and pharmacy sales ensure regular income, coupled with proactive innovations to retain customer loyalty. Fortis, meanwhile, offers predictable earnings from its regulated utility operations, supported by substantial investments that promise continued growth.

Investing in these defensive stocks can be a wise move for anyone feeling cautious about the market’s next moves. While no stock is completely immune to market volatility, choosing businesses like Metro and Fortis, with proven resilience and essential products, can help protect your portfolio. After all, peace of mind can be as valuable as profit, especially when markets start to wobble.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top-Tier TSX Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term stock to fuel your TFSA. Here’s a look at three top-tier TSX stocks…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy for March

| Adam Othman

These three growth stocks might be excellent holdings to add to your self-directed portfolio this month.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Sell-Off Opportunity: Why This Beaten-Down Canadian Stock Could Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien stock might be down now, but long-term investors will certainly reap some major rewards.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

U.S. Stock Market Correction: Here’s Where We Stand

| Andrew Button

U.S. stocks are pricey. Canadian stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) are less pricey.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Is Passive Income From Stocks Legit? Here’s How Much You Can Really Make

| Andrew Button

You can get about 5% per year in passive income, maybe more with high-yield stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB).

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Value Stocks for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two value stocks are prime opportunities for investors looking for strength as well as dividends.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

TFSA $7K: Where to Invest Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users can invest their $7K annual limits in two profitable large-cap dividend stocks right now.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

6% Dividend Yield? Buy This Top-Notch Dividend Stock in Bulk!

| Sneha Nahata

This top-notch dividend stock offers a high and sustainable yield of about 6%, enabling you to generate resilient passive income.

Read more »