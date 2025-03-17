Missing Out Is Costly: Why the Smartest Investors Keep Buying Canadian Stocks

Smart investors know that success in the stock market comes from identifying high-quality businesses and holding them for a long time.

When it comes to investing, the mantra is simple: buy low and sell high. Yet, for many investors, timing the market perfectly is a nearly impossible task. The desire to snag the “perfect” price can lead to hesitation, and in some cases, investors find themselves missing out on opportunities altogether. Worse, emotions may take over, causing them to buy at the peak and sell at the bottom. The reality is that missing out is costly, and for long-term investors, the key to success lies in focusing on acquiring shares of exceptional businesses and holding onto them for the long haul.

The key to long-term success: Focus on wonderful businesses

Rather than obsessing over short-term market fluctuations, smart investors concentrate on identifying high-quality companies with strong growth potential. These businesses, which may include market leaders with resilient competitive advantages, tend to grow over time, even when the market experiences bumps along the way. The best investors focus on buying more of these shares, gradually increasing their stake in solid companies to benefit from their long-term growth.

In the long run, the stock market has a consistent upward trajectory. Market corrections, though unsettling, are temporary setbacks — opportunities to buy more shares at a discount. Savvy investors understand this dynamic and recognize that downturns in the market often present the best buying opportunities.

The Canadian market tends to go up over time

Over the last decade, the Canadian stock market delivered impressive returns of 128%, or 8.6% annually. This growth persisted despite notable market corrections, including the pandemic crash of 2020. Investors who had the foresight to buy during that tumultuous period saw their investments more than double in value as the market rebounded.

The current climate in the Canadian market may feel uncertain due to volatility and concerns about trade relations, particularly with the U.S. However, this dip of around 6% from the market’s 52-week high (so far) could offer another opportunity for smart investors to add to their positions in top-quality companies. The key is not to panic but to recognize that downturns like this are often short-lived, and investing in strong companies now could yield substantial long-term rewards.

Why Constellation Software may be a smart buy now

Amid market uncertainty, one Canadian stock that stands out is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Known for its consistent outperformance, the tech stock is a favourite among long-term investors seeking stability and growth. This tech giant uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to expand its portfolio of vertical market software companies, focusing on niche industries with high customer retention rates.

What makes Constellation Software particularly attractive is its ability to scale efficiently while maintaining profitability. The company specializes in acquiring underperforming software businesses and transforming them into high-growth assets. Over the years, its exceptional return on equity and strong cash flow generation have made it a top pick for investors looking for a reliable source of capital appreciation.

Over the past 10 years, Constellation Software’s stock has returned an astonishing 29% annually, turning an investor’s initial stake into 12.5 times its original value. While its stock price may seem high at just under $4,699 per share, analysts suggest it is currently trading at a 10% discount, making it a potentially attractive entry point for investors.

The Foolish investor takeaway

The smartest investors know that success in the stock market doesn’t come from trying to time the market perfectly, but rather from identifying high-quality businesses and holding them for the long term. The Canadian market is rich with opportunities, and downturns, such as the one we are seeing now, that present ideal moments to buy top stocks like Constellation Software. By dollar-cost averaging or adding to positions in solid companies during market dips, investors can position themselves for significant wealth accumulation over time.

Missing out on these opportunities is costly, but the smartest investors know that sticking with wonderful companies and buying during corrections is one of the best ways to build lasting wealth.