Trump Tariffs: Are Canadian Energy Stocks Still a Safe Haven for Investors?

Amid Trump’s tariffs, can Canadian energy stocks still shelter your portfolio? Let’s identify the risks and opportunities.

For decades, top Canadian energy stocks have been hailed as a rare breed of resilience — robust oil-sands cash flows, entrenched infrastructure, and a knack for surviving oil’s wildest price swings. That reputation, however, faces one of its stiffest tests yet. In 2025, President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariffs on Canadian products, including energy exports, reignited trade war fears, leaving investors scrambling to answer one question: Can TSX energy stocks still shelter your portfolio from chaos?

The tariff tightrope: Pain or panic?

Tariffs are rarely a one-way street. While a 10% duty on Canadian oil sounds dire, the real impact hinges on who absorbs the cost — Canadian oil producers, U.S. refiners, or final consumers?

Early reactions in March included a widening price discount on Canadian oil to the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark by under US$3 to about US$14.25 per barrel. Oil producers willingly absorbed part of the brief tariff. The discount has since narrowed, at writing, to about US$13.30. It’s yet to be seen what happens after April 2, when temporarily suspended tariffs on United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) covered Canadian exports go full-throttle. The USMCA is an existing trade agreement between the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

U.S. buyers, reliant on Canada for oil imports and heavily invested in customized refineries, have little appetite to destabilize this lifeline. Refineries may absorb part of the tariff to keep crude flowing, especially with Canada’s oil sands offering some of the world’s most stable long-term supply. Tariff costs could be shared.

Then there’s the Canadian dollar, quietly playing hero. A weaker Loonie makes Canadian exports, including oil, cheaper for U.S. buyers paying in CAD. For Canadian oil sands producers, converting U.S. dollar revenues back to CAD softens the tariff blow. A weaker Canadian dollar is a currency cushion that could turn a 10% headwind into a manageable breeze.

The pipeline to resilience

Geography is destiny, but infrastructure is opportunity. The government-owned Trans Mountain Pipeline (890,000 barrels per day) partly rewrote Canada’s energy playbook. By funnelling crude to Asia and Europe, it offers an escape hatch from U.S. tariffs. For producers, this isn’t just a pipeline — it’s a lifeline, unlocking pricing power in markets untouched by Trump’s trade tactics.

The pipeline can’t fully accommodate Canada’s four million barrels a day of oil exports into U.S. territory. However, without it, the situation could have been worse for Canadian energy stocks.

A Canadian energy stock to watch: Built for battle

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) isn’t just a Canadian oil giant—it’s an ecosystem. With ownership stretching from oil sands to gas stations, it controls its destiny. Its Canadian refineries and local retail networks aren’t that exposed to U.S. tariffs and may let it profit even when crude prices dip, smoothing out the volatility that cripples pure-play producers.

Suncor stock has “ignored” Trump tariffs so far this year.



Suncor stock’s vertical integration is golden armour that could shield investors’ wealth from aggressive trade wars. The dividend stock pays well-covered quarterly payouts that yield 4.3% annually — a welcome cushion to SU stock investors against the volatility that comes along with disruptive tariffs.

The long game: Risks lurking in the shadows

Tariffs could be a slow burn. If sustained, they could squeeze margins enough to force production cuts. Worse, a global recession — sparked by trade wars — might hammer oil demand, turning today’s 10% tariff headache into a systemic energy sector crisis.

Investment bank are already cutting their oil demand outlook for 2025 and lowering expected average crude prices for the explosive year.

Political wild cards abound, too: Trump’s tariffs could backfire if they spike U.S. gasoline prices (before the cost of eggs comes down), inviting voter fury and potentially hasty reversals.

Investor takeaway: Safe haven or sinking ship?

Just like any other equity investment, Canadian energy stocks aren’t “safe,” they remain risky and prone to commodity price volatility, but they’re survivors. For investors, the path forward isn’t about avoiding risk—it’s about picking strategic risk. Companies like Suncor Energy, with diversified revenue, low production costs, and a domestic market focus, are built to outlast U.S. tariffs. Watch the Loonie, track the tariff “talk,” and stay nimble. The ongoing trade war is a high-stakes game, but the right TSX energy stocks won’t just endure — they’ll thrive.