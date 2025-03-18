Market Correction: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Before Prices Rebound

Member Login
These three Canadian stocks certainly offer a lot to investors, such as stability and value, but growth is definitely in there too.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Market corrections can be unsettling for investors. However, it also presents opportunities to acquire quality stocks at attractive prices. Three Canadian companies might just stand out as potential buys before prices rebound. Today, let’s look at Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM), Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), and Dollarama (TSX:DOL).

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines is a leading Canadian gold producer with operations in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. Gold often serves as a safe-haven asset during economic uncertainties, making gold mining companies like Agnico appealing during market corrections.

In its latest earnings report, Agnico Eagle reported record financial results for 2024, including record revenue of $2.2 billion, record adjusted earnings of $632 million, and record operating cash flow of over $1.1 billion. The Canadian stock achieved record annual gold production, with 3.49 million ounces produced in 2024, surpassing the midpoint of their guidance. Agnico also maintained strong cost control, with total cash costs of $903 per ounce and all-in-sustaining costs of $1,239 per ounce, both within their guided range. Additionally, the Canadian stock reduced net debt significantly from $1.5 billion at the start of 2024 to $217 million by year-end, strengthening the balance sheet.

Agnico’s stock performance has been strong, with shares reaching new highs. The company’s robust financial performance and strategic positioning make it a compelling option for investors seeking stability and growth in the materials sector.

Canadian Natural Resources

CNQ is one of Canada’s largest oil and natural gas producers, with a diversified portfolio that includes oil sands, conventional crude oil, and natural gas operations. The Canadian stock’s substantial reserves and efficient operations position it well to benefit from any rebound in energy prices following a market correction.

In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results, Canadian Natural reported strong financial performance. The company achieved a record annual production of 1,363,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), with strong liquids production over one million barrels per day. Financial highlights include adjusted net earnings of $7.4 billion and adjusted funds flow of $14.9 billion for 2024. The Canadian stock returned approximately $7.1 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Following recent acquisitions, Canadian Natural maintains a strong balance sheet with a debt-to-book capitalization of 32%. Plus, it has debt-to-adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at times 1.1.

Furthermore, Canadian Natural has a history of maintaining a strong balance sheet and delivering consistent dividends, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Dollarama

Dollarama is Canada’s leading dollar store operator, offering a wide range of affordable products. During economic downturns, consumers often turn to discount retailers to stretch their budgets, potentially boosting Dollarama’s sales.

In its most recent earnings report, Dollarama reported an increase in third-quarter sales and profit. Driven by a rise in demand from price-sensitive consumers seeking discounted household supplies, groceries, and non-essentials amid high rents and food prices. The company’s net sales grew by 5.7% to $1.56 billion, while net earnings per share increased by 6.5% to $0.98, aligning with analysts’ expectations. The gross margin for the quarter was 44.7% of sales, slightly down from the previous year’s 45.4% due to increased logistics and freight costs. Dollarama maintains its annual comparable store sales forecast.

The company’s extensive network of stores and focus on value pricing make it well-positioned to perform resiliently during market corrections. All together, investing during a market correction requires careful consideration of each company’s fundamentals and the broader economic context. While these Canadian stocks have strong market capitalizations and operate in sectors that can offer resilience during downturns, it’s essential to align any investment decisions with your individual financial goals and risk tolerance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

