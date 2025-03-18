TSX Sell-Off: These 2 Oversold Stocks Look Like Bargains Today

The TSX has had its share of ups and downs lately, leaving investors searching for hidden gems amid the chaos. When markets tumble, it’s easy to feel, well, uneasy. But there’s often a silver lining. Oversold stocks, those beaten down more than they deserve, can present great bargains. The key is finding strong companies temporarily trading at attractive discounts. Today, we’ll look at two Canadian stocks that have slipped into oversold territory but could offer promising value.

Adentra

First up is Adentra (TSX:ADEN), a distributor of building products based in Canada. The oversold stock recently took a dive, bringing its share price down to around $28.35, with a market cap of roughly $718 million. It’s trading at just over 10 times earnings, suggesting the market isn’t expecting much growth. But the recent pessimism might be overdone. Its relative strength index (RSI), a measure of how oversold or overbought a stock is, recently hit 18. Typically, a number below 30 signals it’s oversold and could be due for a rebound. So, at 18, Adentra looks like it might have fallen a bit too far.

Its latest earnings report provides some context. For the fourth quarter of 2023, Adentra reported revenue of about $579 million, slightly below market expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.90, narrowly missing analysts’ forecasts. Even though results weren’t perfect, the oversold stock continues to generate stable revenue, suggesting it could bounce back quickly once sentiment improves. Investors might have become overly cautious due to broader market uncertainty rather than issues with Adentra itself. At today’s discounted price, it might represent a compelling opportunity.

TFII

The second oversold stock catching attention is TFI International (TSX:TFII), a big player in North American transportation and logistics. With a substantial market capitalization of roughly $10 billion, this isn’t a small company. Yet its stock price recently slid to about $118.59, giving it a relatively modest price-to-earnings ratio of around 17. Its RSI reading of 19 at writing also indicates an oversold condition, meaning it may have dropped more than the fundamentals justify.

TFI International’s recent earnings report, released in February 2024, provides useful insight. For its fourth quarter, TFI reported revenue of about $2.43 billion, matching analysts’ expectations. EPS came in at $2.22, slightly above the forecast. The oversold stock demonstrated resilience, highlighting strong operational efficiency despite a challenging economy.

The transportation sector tends to get jittery during times of economic uncertainty. Investors often worry about shipping slowdowns or reduced consumer demand, which can unfairly punish stocks like TFI. However, with steady revenue, a solid earnings track record, and effective cost management, TFI International seems well-positioned to recover swiftly once market nerves calm down.

Considerations

Investors considering these two oversold stocks should keep their expectations realistic. Markets can remain volatile for longer than we’d like, and oversold conditions don’t automatically guarantee a quick bounce. However, Adentra and TFI both have stable businesses and manageable debt levels, making them less risky than companies with shaky finances.

It’s also important to remember that investing in oversold stocks isn’t about chasing quick profits. Instead, it’s about buying quality companies when they’re temporarily discounted. That approach often rewards patient investors who see beyond the current market pessimism.

If you’re considering adding either Adentra or TFI International to your portfolio, make sure you take the time to do your own research. Check out the latest financial reports, follow company news, and consider your investment goals. With that said, oversold stocks rarely become oversold without a reason, even if it’s only market psychology at play. So, it’s important to be comfortable with potential short-term volatility.

Bottom line

At the end of the day, market sell-offs can feel intimidating, but they can also open up great opportunities. Adentra and TFI International appear oversold, trading at valuations that seem unjustified based on their underlying businesses. While nothing in the stock market is ever guaranteed, these two companies may prove to be attractive bargains once investors regain confidence.

So next time the TSX stumbles, instead of panicking, consider looking closer. You might just discover stocks like Adentra and TFI International quietly waiting to bounce back. Investing in oversold stocks can feel uncomfortable at first, but it’s often those brave decisions that lead to rewarding long-term returns.