Member Login
Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » 3 Gold and Silver ETFs for Tariff-Wary Investors

3 Gold and Silver ETFs for Tariff-Wary Investors

These gold and silver funds can help you diversify cheaply.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Worried about tariffs? Consider allocating to the ultimate risk-off asset – precious metals.

Gold and silver tend to rally when stocks face uncertainty, as investors flock to safe-haven assets that hold their value when markets are volatile. Historically, both metals have performed well during periods of geopolitical instability, recessions, and inflationary shocks.

The challenge, however, is buying and storing physical metals. If you buy gold or silver in person, you can get eaten alive by dealer spreads, storage costs, insurance fees, and security concerns. It’s inconvenient and expensive.

That’s why I prefer exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for precious metals exposure. But today, I’m making a case for three closed-end funds (CEFs) instead. While there are slight structural differences between ETFs and CEFs, for the sake of this discussion, consider them equivalent.

Here are three CEF options – one for gold, one for silver, and one that combines both metals.

Gold exposure

For pure gold exposure, one of the best options is the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSX:PHYS). This closed-end fund holds $9.8 billion worth of gold, representing 3,340,284 ounces.

What makes PHYS stand out is that it holds fully allocated gold, meaning each ounce is physically stored and accounted for, rather than just being backed by paper claims.

Even more unique, PHYS is redeemable for actual gold, giving investors direct access to the metal – something most gold ETFs can’t offer.

This structure makes PHYS a stronger alternative to some traditional gold ETFs, which may rely on unallocated gold or financial instruments rather than physical bullion in a vault.

The management expense ratio (MER) for PHYS is 0.41%, making it a cost-effective way to gain exposure to gold without dealing with storage, insurance, or security risks.

Silver exposure

For silver exposure, the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (TSX:PSLV) is a top choice. This closed-end fund holds $6 billion, representing 180,613,426 ounces of silver.

Like PHYS, PSLV’s silver is fully allocated, meaning every ounce is physically stored and accounted for. Investors also have the option to redeem shares for actual silver, something that most silver ETFs don’t offer.

While PSLV provides a more direct and secure way to invest in silver, it does come at a slightly higher cost. The management expense ratio (MER) is 0.59%, reflecting the additional costs of storing and insuring large quantities of physical silver.

Gold and silver exposure

Can’t decide between gold and silver? Consider a third option – and my personal favourite – the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (TSX:CEF).

This closed-end fund holds $5.5 billion in assets, with a mix of 1,276,617 ounces of gold and 53,231,966 ounces of silver. That breaks down to 68.2% gold and 31.7% silver, giving you diversified exposure to both metals in one investment.

Like PHYS and PSLV, CEF is fully allocated, meaning the metals are physically stored and accounted for. It’s also redeemable for actual gold and silver, something that most traditional ETFs can’t offer.

The management expense ratio (MER) is 0.49%, making it a cost-effective way to hold both precious metals without dealing with the hassle of storage and security.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can avoid the need to fly to safety during market turns by owning the best Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Barrick Gold vs Agnico Eagle?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Agnico-Eagle Mines stock continues to soar off of strong results while Barrick Gold grapples with political troubles in its African…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Stocks for Beginners

What to Know About 2 Canadian Mining Stocks for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mining stocks can be a strong investment, or a bit of a wild ride. So where do these two top…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Gold Stocks to Consider in the Wake of Trump Tariffs

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in gold mining stocks such as Kinross can help you diversify your portfolio and lower overall risk.

Read more »

Metals and Mining Stocks

Value Hunters: It’s Time to Snap Up These TSX Gems

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued gems such as MAG Silver should help you beat the broader markets in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Basic Materials Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks certainly have a strong future ahead, and now might be time to buy the dip.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

Outlook for Barrick Gold Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold stock Barrick may have proven itself in the past, but with geopolitical issues on hand, should investors move elsewhere?

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Stocks in 2025: Why Royalty Stocks May Outshine Miners

| Adam Othman

When gold prices surge, mining stocks are typically the better picks. But when there is uncertainty about the metal, royalty…

Read more »