Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian National Railway: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Canadian National Railway: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

CN is down more than 20% in the past year. Is CNR stock now oversold?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
rail train

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is down more than 20% in the past 12 months. Contrarian TSX investors are wondering if CNR stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on long-term total returns.

CNR stock price

CN trades near $140 per share at the time of writing. The stock was close to $180 at this time last year but has been on a steady decline and recently dipped below $140, a level not seen since 2021.

The past year saw CN get hit by a number of challenges that put pressure on results. Labour disputes at ports impacted the flow of goods across CN’s network. The company also had to battle wildfires and bad weather that disrupted operations.

Despite all the shocks, the company delivered decent results in 2024. Revenue rose 1% to $17 billion. Operating income, however, slipped 5% to $6.25 billion on higher expenses. This pushed up the operating ratio to 63.4%. The metric is a measure of the company’s efficiency as it reflects the amount of money the railway spends to generate a dollar of revenue. As such, an increase in the operating ratio means the business was less efficient.

Revenue from hauling oil and chemicals rose 6% last year. Grain and fertilizer shipments saw revenue rise 4%. These are the only segments that improved compared to 2023. All other categories saw revenue dip by 1% to 9%.

Outlook for 2025

CN has a positive outlook for this year, even with all the tariff uncertainty. The company says it plans to deliver adjusted diluted earnings-per-share (EPS) growth of 10% to 15% in 2025. Compound annual adjusted diluted EPS expansion is targeted at high single digits for the 2024 to 2026 timeframe. CN is investing $3.4 billion in capital projects in 2025.

CN generates a large chunk of its revenue in the United States. The strong U.S. dollar will help boost earnings when converted to the Canadian currency. In addition, lower oil prices should drive down fuel costs.

The board raised the dividend by 5% for 2025. This is the 29th consecutive annual dividend increase at CN. Investors who buy the stock at the current share price can get a dividend yield of 2.5%. CN also has a good track record of returning cash to shareholders through stock repurchases. The current buyback plan will see the company repurchase up to 20 million shares over the 12-month period that began February 4, 2025.

Risks

A trade war between Canada and the United States could drive the economies of both countries into a recession. This would have an impact on demand for CN’s services. In addition, the flow of goods across the border could be impacted as Canada looks to secure more international buyers for its commodities and manufactured goods.

Should you buy now?

Near-term volatility should be expected. Contrarian investors, however, might want to start nibbling at this level and look to add to the position on additional weakness. Buying CN stock on a meaningful pullback has historically proven to be a savvy move for patient investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.  

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Dividend Investors

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, reliable cash flows, and healthy growth prospects, these five Canadian stocks are excellent buys.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain Stocks to Buy While They’re Still Cheap

| Kay Ng

Long-term investors looking for bargains should take a closer look at these two solid dividend stocks.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA With These 5 Dividend Stars

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks pay good dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $25,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,966 in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap Resources is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield in 2025, making it attractive to…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Sell-Off Survivor: Why This Canadian Stock Is a Must-Own in Volatile Times

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are few sectors that offer the security as well as growth as infrastructure, and this global powerhouse is a…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

Trump Tariffs: 1 TSX Stock That Could Take a Huge Hit

| Andrew Button

Cargoget (TSX:CJT) is vulnerable to Trump tariffs due to extensive involvement in cross-border trade.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Robin Brown

Do you want to find some safe places to invest and earn a growing dividend stream over time? These four…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 TSX Stocks to Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two quality dividend stocks are strong “holds” for long-term TFSA investors.

Read more »