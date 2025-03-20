Member Login
Top TSX Retiree-Friendly Stock to Own in 2025

Hydro One (TSX:H) could be a top retiree stock to own for a choppy year.

Joey Frenette
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Canadian retirees feeling rattled by the recent surge in volatility on the TSX Index may wish to rotate away from some of the higher-beta (higher correlation to the broad Canadian market) and into the defensive names that can better hold their own in the face of a recession.

Undoubtedly, with many investors rushing to the tariff-resilient names in favour of the most at-risk names, you may stand to pay a bit of a premium as you rotate in this phase of what could be a stretched-out back-and-forth trade war. In any case, for the retirees who’ve taken on more risk than they can handle, it’s never too late to check in on some of the less-loved defensive dividend payers.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at one that may be worth picking up as Trump’s on-and-off tariffs rattle markets throughout the year. And while it’s best not to overreact to tariff news on any given day, I do think that any new purchases should be in corners of the market that don’t stand to be nearly as rattled. Indeed, enduring volatility is the price you pay as a stock investor.

Though there are smoother routes to building wealth, none of them, in my view, are as effective as equities. As such, even risk-averse retirees should maintain their equity exposure and consider adding to it on weakness, as others flock to bonds, gold, and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs).

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a terrific low-beta stock for retirees who are looking to reduce the choppiness of their stock portfolios. With a virtual monopoly over Ontario’s transmission lines, you’re getting a steady utility with one of the most predictable cash flow streams out there.

ith a long-term growth plan that can power high-single-digit earnings growth, investors seeking certainly may wish to buy, even here at all-time highs. The beta sits at a low 0.35, while the dividend yield hovers around 2.6%. Sure, the dividend yield is low compared to its peers and historical averages. Still, if you seek relative stability in a highly uncertain market, that’s the going price after the stock surged close to 19% in the past year.

The only potential yellow flag with H shares has to be the valuation. If you’re buying in the face of rising macro unknowns, you can expect to pay a bit of a premium for such a premier defensive. At 25.25 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), the name trades for quite a premium. Though it’d be prudent to wait for a pullback, I’m not so sure one will hit as tariffs cause a rotation to defensives.

In any case, I’d not be against initiating a starter position here. Just be ready to add on any dips should a pullback off recent highs be right up ahead. Despite the low beta and highly predictable growth profile, H stock is not immune from corrections. In fact, the stock only recently recovered from a nearly 11% September-December drawdown.

Time will tell if the January lows of $42 and change will be revisited. Perhaps a no-tariff scenario could see the stock slip again as investors return to risk-taking mode. Either way, H stock is a name to watch if you seek relative stability with a name that can act as a steady rock for your portfolio when the market winds really get vicious.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

