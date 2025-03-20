Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Trump Tariffs: 1 TSX Stock That Could Take a Huge Hit

Trump Tariffs: 1 TSX Stock That Could Take a Huge Hit

Cargoget (TSX:CJT) is vulnerable to Trump tariffs due to extensive involvement in cross-border trade.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
A child pretends to blast off into space.

Source: Getty Images

Trump Tariffs seem to be all anybody talks about these days. From Canada and Mexico to China and Europe, almost everybody is feeling the heat. On April 2, Trump is set to implement his reciprocal tariff policy, which will hit every country tariffing the U.S. with comparable tariffs. That policy might sound fair on the surface of it, but there are indications that Trump doesn’t understand the nature of Canadian tariffs on the U.S., many of which are over-quota tariffs that allow American exporters to ship considerable supplies tax-free.

Exactly how hard Trump’s tariffs will hit Canada’s economy is up for debate. Inflation did increase dramatically last month compared to the prior month. On the other hand, the Canadian dollar has actually made gains against the U.S. dollar since the start of the year. There are good and bad aspects to the situation.

One thing is undeniable though: some individual companies are being hit hard by Trump’s tariffs – in particular, those involved in Canada/U.S. cross-border trade. In this article, I will explore one TSX stock that could take a huge hit in fundamental terms from Trump tariffs and is already taking a hit in the stock market.

Cargojet

Cargojet Inc (TSX:CJT) is a Canadian airline extensively involved in Canada/U.S. cross-border trade. The company is involved in transporting e-commerce packages from the U.S. to Canada. Technically, the threat here is not so much Trump’s tariffs themselves, but the Federal government’s retaliatory tariffs. A great many Cargojet-shipped products are Amazon-sold small items. These include:

  • Electronics.
  • Clothing.
  • Food.

Technically, a lot of these items originate in China. However, the fact that they are stocked in Amazon warehouses before coming to Canada means that they have tariffs put on them. So, Cargojet faces the threat of lower delivery volume due to Canada/U.S. tariffs.

A sneak peak at Cargojet’s earnings

One way we can gauge the likely impact of Trump’s tariffs on Cargojet’s business is by looking at the company’s most recent earnings release. Although the release came out before Trump’s tariffs came out, it can point to areas where CJT is vulnerable.

In the fourth quarter, Cargojet delivered:

  • $293 million in revenue, up 32% year over year.
  • $91.7 million in earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), up 12.7%.
  • $103.6 million in cash from operations, up 228%.

As you can see, the fourth quarter was a period of considerable growth for Cargojet. That’s a positive in itself, but it also shows the company’s vulnerability to Trump tariffs. Tariffs slow the trade that Cargojet earns its revenue off of. The company said in its fourth-quarter earnings call that its exposure to tariffs was “limited,” but that’s a tacit admission that there is some exposure. So I’d expect a tariff impact in the upcoming release.

The bottom line

Cargojet is a Canadian company that is exposed to Trump’s tariffs. That is beyond dispute. Whether the hit it takes for them will be huge or not remains to be seen. The company is optimistic that the tariffs will be offset by increased China-Canada charter services. We’ll just have to wait and see.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Robin Brown

Do you want to find some safe places to invest and earn a growing dividend stream over time? These four…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 TSX Stocks to Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two quality dividend stocks are strong “holds” for long-term TFSA investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

My Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have a solid dividend payout history and offer resilient yields that can help you earn stress-free passive…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip Before it’s Too Late: This Canadian Stock Won’t Stay Cheap Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are few REITs that offer the stability, security, as well as future growth of these REITs.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Cash Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer monthly cash and have high yields, making them compelling investment to generate passive income.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Sell-Off Fears? These 2 Canadian Stocks Are Built to Withstand Any Crash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you worried about a downturn? Keep your portfolio safe with these two top Canadian stocks.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high-yield TSX dividend stocks can help you begin a passive-income stream at a low cost in 2025.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Key Canadian Dividend Stocks to Compound Wealth Over 2025

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian dividend stocks could help investors in building wealth.

Read more »