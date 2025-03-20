Member Login
Home » Investing » Trump Tariffs: Is Your Money Safe?

Trump Tariffs: Is Your Money Safe?

If you hold diversified Canadian ETFs like iShares TSX Financials ETF (TSX:XFN), your money won’t be too affected by Trump’s tariffs.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Man looks stunned about something

Source: Getty Images

Trump tariffs have been the talk of the town in Canada for months now, and on April 2, they’re likely to become an even bigger topic of conversation. On that date, Trump will launch his “reciprocal tariffs” on most countries worldwide, and he has hinted that Canada is in store for tariffs of up to 250% on agricultural products!

Trump’s understanding of Canada’s quota system appears to be weak, as he has threatened a 250% tariff on all Canadian dairy products in retaliation for a 250% Canadian tariff on over-quota dairy imports. One might hope that Trump will modify his planned tariffs once he is better informed after speaking with his advisors, but I wouldn’t hold my breath. Howard Lutnick, Trump’s Secretary of Commerce, is a known “yes man.”

The big picture is that Trump’s tariffs affect your money situation. If you’re a business owner, you may face lower revenue due to the tariffs. If you’re an employee at a tariff-struck business, you may face job insecurity. If you’re in neither of those categories, you may nevertheless be hit with retaliatory Canadian tariffs at the grocery store. So, it would be wise to plan financially for the impact of Trump tariffs. In this article, I’ll address the question of whether your money is safe where it is while Trump’s tariffs hang over your head.

Your savings are fairly safe

As far as your savings go, those are not likely to be hit all that hard by Trump’s tariffs. The reason is that Trump is likely to walk many of the tariffs back. While many Canadian stocks and index funds are theoretically vulnerable to the tariffs, the tariffs probably won’t last long. We saw Trump’s tariff playbook in his first term: he tariffed many countries but ultimately walked the tariffs back. His commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, has said he will use the same playbook this time around (conditional on tariffed countries “playing nice”). So, as scary as Trump’s tariffs seem, they probably will not last forever.

A good asset class to hold through Trump’s tariff war is Canadian financial stocks. These don’t export anything, so they aren’t tariffed. If you look at iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials ETF (TSX:XFN), it has very little vulnerability to tariffs. It holds all the Big Six Canadian banks and a few insurers. It does no exports. Most of the banks in the ETF are oriented toward the domestic Canadian market, while the insurers are 100% domestic. Its 0.61% management expense ratio (MER) is a little high by ETF standards but not out of the realm of sanity. Overall, it could be a good bet for the era of Trump tariffs.

Employment income could be vulnerable

The less pleasant part of the story is that your employment income could be vulnerable to Trump’s tariffs. If you work in sectors like steel, aluminum or alcoholic beverages, your employer is likely to experience some strain. But remember what I wrote above about Trump’s tariff strategy: he doesn’t intend to keep tariffs in effect permanently. So, any employment impact from Trump tariffs could be short-lived.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Down 28% From Highs: This TSX Stock Screams ‘Buy’ Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock may have fallen from highs, but don't let that fool you. There is so much more to…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Robin Brown

Do you want to find some safe places to invest and earn a growing dividend stream over time? These four…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Energy Stocks

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy South Bow Stock or Freehold Royalties Today?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

RRSP users can choose between two high-yield stocks for higher tax-deferred income and tax savings.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Primed to Explode in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One Canadian stock could explode in 2025 because of an expanding business and minimal threat from the ongoing tariff war.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stocks for Beginners

Plummet Alert: Is This TSX Growth Stock a Bargain or a Falling Knife?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock was once a major winner, but can investors wait for more?

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 TSX Stocks to Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two quality dividend stocks are strong “holds” for long-term TFSA investors.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

My Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have a solid dividend payout history and offer resilient yields that can help you earn stress-free passive…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Defence Stocks to Buy as the Trade War Heats Up

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX defence stocks such as MDA and MAL should help you deliver outsized gains over the upcoming decade.

Read more »