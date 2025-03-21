Member Login
Home » Investing » Don’t Panic: How to Profit From the Current Canadian Market Correction

Don’t Panic: How to Profit From the Current Canadian Market Correction

Not only are these great buys right now, but each is also a time-tested dividend stock.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Man looks stunned about something

Source: Getty Images

Market corrections can be nerve-wracking. But for patient investors, they often present some of the best buying opportunities. When stock prices dip, strong companies with solid fundamentals become available at a discount. Instead of panicking, long-term investors can take advantage of these moments to pick up quality stocks that are likely to rebound. In the current Canadian market correction, three standout dividend stocks offer compelling value. Those are Nutrien (TSX:NTR), Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), and TELUS (TSX:T). Each operates in a different sector, providing diversification while maintaining strong financial health.

Nutrien

Nutrien is a leader in the global agriculture sector, supplying potash, nitrogen, and phosphate – key nutrients essential for farming. Agriculture is a necessity, making Nutrien’s business model resilient over the long term. However, the dividend stock has faced short-term headwinds, primarily due to falling fertilizer prices.

In its most recent earnings report, Nutrien reported revenue of US$26 billion, down from the previous year due to lower potash and nitrogen pricing. Net earnings came in at US$700 million, a steep decline from the previous year’s figure. Despite these challenges, Nutrien continues to generate strong cash flow and maintain its dividend, which currently offers an attractive yield.

The dividend stock is also investing in sustainable farming technologies and expanding its global footprint, thereby positioning itself for future growth when agricultural markets recover.

Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management is a different type of business but shares a similar trait with Nutrien. It benefits from long-term secular trends. Brookfield is one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers, with a focus on infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy, and private equity.

The firm’s scale gives it a competitive edge, allowing it to raise significant capital and deploy it in high-return assets. Brookfield’s latest earnings report showed distributable earnings before realizations of US$4.9 billion, up 15% from the previous year. It also successfully raised US$137 billion in new capital in 2024, reinforcing its strong position in the market. Brookfield’s assets under management have now surpassed US$1.1 trillion, reflecting its ability to navigate market downturns effectively.

One key reason for Brookfield’s strength is its long-term investment approach. This includes owning and managing essential assets that generate steady cash flows regardless of short-term economic fluctuations. The dividend stock’s involvement in emerging trends such as artificial intelligence infrastructure, renewable power, and digital data centres further adds to its future growth potential.

TELUS

Finally, TELUS operates in the Canadian telecommunications sector. This is often considered a defensive industry during market downturns. People continue to rely on their mobile and internet services regardless of economic conditions, providing TELUS with a stable revenue stream.

The dividend stock’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report showed operating revenues of $5.4 billion, marking a 3.5% year-over-year increase. Its customer base continues to expand, with total customer net additions of 328,000 during the quarter. This was the best in the industry. One of the most attractive aspects of TELUS is its dividend, which has historically been reliable. The dividend stock has also been diversifying beyond traditional telecom services, investing in areas like TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture. These investments add new revenue streams that could fuel future growth while reducing the company’s reliance on traditional telecom services.

Investors looking for stability and income will find TELUS an appealing choice. Its combination of steady revenue, strong customer growth, and consistent dividend payments makes it a stock that can weather market corrections better than most. While telecom stocks are often seen as slow-growing, TELUS’s expansion into digital health and technology services differentiates it from its peers and provides additional upside potential.

Foolish takeaway

Market corrections, while unsettling, offer investors the opportunity to buy quality stocks at discounted prices. Nutrien’s global role in agriculture, Brookfield’s leadership in asset management, and TELUS’s steady telecommunications business each provide unique advantages in a volatile market. While no stock is immune to short-term fluctuations, companies with strong fundamentals, solid cash flows, and long-term growth strategies tend to recover and reward patient investors. By focusing on resilient businesses like these, investors can take advantage of the market correction rather than fearing it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Nutrien, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Real Estate Stocks Plummet: Is it Time to Sell or Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate stocks have a lot going for the, especially dividends. But are they all a buy or due to…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Growth Stock Perfect for Young Investors in 2025

| Adam Othman

While near 52-week lows, this top growth stock might be in for a solid performance this year that young investors…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

With Stocks Down in 2025, Should You Buy the Dip?

| Andrew Button

Should you buy the dip? In this article, I explore that question, ultimately concluding that it depends on what you…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

Navigating the Correction: A Smart Investor’s Guide to Canadian Value Plays

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for more value from you Canadian stocks? Check out these winners on the TSX today.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 9 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider holding TSX dividend stocks like Slate Grocery REIT to benefit from a tasty yield.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction Warning: 3 Defensive Stocks to Own Before the Next Drop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When the market goes down, everyone goes into a panic. So keep your cool with these three top defensive stocks.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider owning dividend-growth stocks such as CNQ to begin a passive-income stream in 2025.

Read more »