Don’t Panic: How to Profit From the Current Canadian Market Correction

Not only are these great buys right now, but each is also a time-tested dividend stock.

Market corrections can be nerve-wracking. But for patient investors, they often present some of the best buying opportunities. When stock prices dip, strong companies with solid fundamentals become available at a discount. Instead of panicking, long-term investors can take advantage of these moments to pick up quality stocks that are likely to rebound. In the current Canadian market correction, three standout dividend stocks offer compelling value. Those are Nutrien (TSX:NTR), Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), and TELUS (TSX:T). Each operates in a different sector, providing diversification while maintaining strong financial health.

Nutrien

Nutrien is a leader in the global agriculture sector, supplying potash, nitrogen, and phosphate – key nutrients essential for farming. Agriculture is a necessity, making Nutrien’s business model resilient over the long term. However, the dividend stock has faced short-term headwinds, primarily due to falling fertilizer prices.

In its most recent earnings report, Nutrien reported revenue of US$26 billion, down from the previous year due to lower potash and nitrogen pricing. Net earnings came in at US$700 million, a steep decline from the previous year’s figure. Despite these challenges, Nutrien continues to generate strong cash flow and maintain its dividend, which currently offers an attractive yield.

The dividend stock is also investing in sustainable farming technologies and expanding its global footprint, thereby positioning itself for future growth when agricultural markets recover.

Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management is a different type of business but shares a similar trait with Nutrien. It benefits from long-term secular trends. Brookfield is one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers, with a focus on infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy, and private equity.

The firm’s scale gives it a competitive edge, allowing it to raise significant capital and deploy it in high-return assets. Brookfield’s latest earnings report showed distributable earnings before realizations of US$4.9 billion, up 15% from the previous year. It also successfully raised US$137 billion in new capital in 2024, reinforcing its strong position in the market. Brookfield’s assets under management have now surpassed US$1.1 trillion, reflecting its ability to navigate market downturns effectively.

One key reason for Brookfield’s strength is its long-term investment approach. This includes owning and managing essential assets that generate steady cash flows regardless of short-term economic fluctuations. The dividend stock’s involvement in emerging trends such as artificial intelligence infrastructure, renewable power, and digital data centres further adds to its future growth potential.

TELUS

Finally, TELUS operates in the Canadian telecommunications sector. This is often considered a defensive industry during market downturns. People continue to rely on their mobile and internet services regardless of economic conditions, providing TELUS with a stable revenue stream.

The dividend stock’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report showed operating revenues of $5.4 billion, marking a 3.5% year-over-year increase. Its customer base continues to expand, with total customer net additions of 328,000 during the quarter. This was the best in the industry. One of the most attractive aspects of TELUS is its dividend, which has historically been reliable. The dividend stock has also been diversifying beyond traditional telecom services, investing in areas like TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture. These investments add new revenue streams that could fuel future growth while reducing the company’s reliance on traditional telecom services.

Investors looking for stability and income will find TELUS an appealing choice. Its combination of steady revenue, strong customer growth, and consistent dividend payments makes it a stock that can weather market corrections better than most. While telecom stocks are often seen as slow-growing, TELUS’s expansion into digital health and technology services differentiates it from its peers and provides additional upside potential.

Foolish takeaway

Market corrections, while unsettling, offer investors the opportunity to buy quality stocks at discounted prices. Nutrien’s global role in agriculture, Brookfield’s leadership in asset management, and TELUS’s steady telecommunications business each provide unique advantages in a volatile market. While no stock is immune to short-term fluctuations, companies with strong fundamentals, solid cash flows, and long-term growth strategies tend to recover and reward patient investors. By focusing on resilient businesses like these, investors can take advantage of the market correction rather than fearing it.