Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Be in 5 Years?

The pullback in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock is good opportunity for long-term investors with an income focus.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

While no one can predict the future, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is obviously a solid investment for those with a long-term horizon. With a diversified portfolio of global infrastructure assets, Brookfield Infrastructure generates resilient, inflation-linked cash flows that ensure consistent growth. Despite recent stock price declines, this well-established company is poised for significant growth over the next five years, assuming no major market disruptions. Here’s why.

Steady growth through diverse infrastructure assets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is known for owning and operating high-quality infrastructure assets across the utilities, transportation, energy, and data sectors. In 2024, the company reported a strong 7.9% growth in funds from operations (FFO), with per-unit FFO increasing by 5.8%. This growth is a result of its essential, stable assets and ongoing expansion initiatives. Because of its proven strategy, Brookfield Infrastructure has continued to increase its cash distributions — an increase of 6.2% in January this year, matching its FFO growth rate.

The company’s assets are largely protected by contractual and regulatory frameworks, providing the backbone for predictable cash flow generation. Approximately 85% of its revenues are underpinned by these structures, and a similar percentage is inflation-linked, making Brookfield Infrastructure an attractive choice in times of economic uncertainty. Since the company started trading independently, it has never missed an annual payout increase, building a 17-year streak of consistent distribution growth.

A strategy built on capital recycling and expansion

Brookfield Infrastructure’s growth strategy involves a continuous capital-recycling program. This program identifies mature assets that can be sold to reinvest the proceeds in higher risk-adjusted return projects. In the past year alone, the company secured US$2 billion in proceeds from asset sales and reinvested over US$1.1 billion into organic growth projects and strategic tuck-in acquisitions. These initiatives are adding incremental cash flows, and the company has refilled its capital backlog with roughly US$1.8 billion in new projects for growth.

The careful execution of this capital allocation strategy has fueled Brookfield Infrastructure’s impressive decade-long performance. Over the last ten years, its stock has delivered an annualized return of 11.8%, significantly outpacing the Canadian utility fund’s 6.9% return and the broader Canadian stock market’s 8.9% return during the same period.

A strong dividend yield and attractive discount

The recent market volatility has dragged the stock 18% lower from its 52-week high, pushing its cash distribution yield to nearly 6%. At the time of writing, the stock is priced at $41.16 per unit, making it an attractive idea for income and long-term returns. Analysts believe the shares are currently trading at a 25% discount, presenting an excellent buying opportunity.

Looking ahead, if the stock reaches its consensus price target of $54 per unit in the next five years, investors could see annualized returns of well over 11%, combined with the consistent income generated by its quarterly cash distribution.

The Foolish investor takeaway: A long-term investment with promise

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a proven leader in global infrastructure investment. With a strategy focused on strong, cash-generating assets and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, the company is well-positioned for continued success. While the stock may experience short-term volatility, its long-term potential is undeniable. For investors willing to ride out the fluctuations, Brookfield Infrastructure represents a solid choice for the next five years — and beyond.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Highest-Yielding Stocks on the TSX Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

Let’s look at some of the highest-yielding stocks on the TSX right now and see how you can make the…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Canadian National Railway: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

CN is down more than 20% in the past year. Is CNR stock now oversold?

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Dividend Investors

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, reliable cash flows, and healthy growth prospects, these five Canadian stocks are excellent buys.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain Stocks to Buy While They’re Still Cheap

| Kay Ng

Long-term investors looking for bargains should take a closer look at these two solid dividend stocks.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA With These 5 Dividend Stars

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks pay good dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $25,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,966 in Annual Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap Resources is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield in 2025, making it attractive to…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Sell-Off Survivor: Why This Canadian Stock Is a Must-Own in Volatile Times

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are few sectors that offer the security as well as growth as infrastructure, and this global powerhouse is a…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Dividend Stocks

Trump Tariffs: 1 TSX Stock That Could Take a Huge Hit

| Andrew Button

Cargoget (TSX:CJT) is vulnerable to Trump tariffs due to extensive involvement in cross-border trade.

Read more »