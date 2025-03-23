Member Login
Buy the Dip: This Top TSX Dividend Stock Just Became a Must-Own

This retail dividend stock is a Canadian legend, allowing investors to get in on some serious action with a strong dividend.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
top TSX stocks to buy

Source: Getty Images

Dividend investing remains one of the most popular ways for Canadians to build steady wealth, especially during unpredictable economic times. With interest rates uncertain and market volatility always on the horizon, reliable dividend stocks become even more appealing. Investors seeking stable income should watch closely when strong companies temporarily experience price dips. Recently, Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A), a Canadian household favourite, has dipped slightly, creating a tempting buying opportunity for savvy investors.

A Canadian staple

Canadian Tire is no stranger to Canadians. Most of us have shopped there for everything from car accessories and kitchenware to sporting goods and patio furniture. Over the years, Canadian Tire has evolved into more than just a store. It’s practically part of the Canadian experience, synonymous with weekend errands, backyard barbecues, and road trips. But even a Canadian favourite like Canadian Tire isn’t immune to market swings.

Recently, Canadian Tire’s shares experienced some downward pressure. As of writing, the dividend stock was trading at around $143.48, down approximately 0.73% from the previous close. While minor, this recent pullback has nudged the dividend stock lower than its typical trading range, capturing the attention of dividend-seekers.

What’s interesting about Canadian Tire’s current position is that nothing drastic has changed about its fundamental business strength. In fact, the dividend stock recently reported solid financial results. In its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024, Canadian Tire delivered impressive numbers, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) coming in at $15.92 for the full year. Even when accounting for normalized diluted earnings, the figure stands at a robust $12.62, marking a 21.7% increase compared to the previous year.

Consistency is key

However, the primary reason investors keep returning to Canadian Tire is its consistency in dividend payments. Not only does it pay dividends reliably, but it has consistently increased its payout year after year. In November 2024, Canadian Tire raised its annual dividend to $7.10 per share from $7.00 previously, marking the 15th consecutive year of dividend increases. Such commitment is precisely what income investors look for: a dividend stock that grows dividends consistently.

Some investors might question if Canadian Tire can sustain this growth, especially with ongoing economic uncertainties and evolving consumer behaviours. But Canadian Tire has proven adaptable. Recently, it launched the “True North” transformative strategy, which aims to further streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and embrace a stronger digital presence. By investing in its digital platforms and focusing on consumer-friendly innovation, Canadian Tire positions itself to remain a go-to choice for shoppers nationwide.

Moreover, Canadian Tire’s financial strength provides flexibility to manage temporary market setbacks. Even when external pressures like supply chain disruptions or inflation affect short-term profitability, Canadian Tire has the resources and operational agility to manage these disruptions without sacrificing dividends. This positions Canadian Tire well for long-term stability and growth.

Foolish takeaway

Considering these factors, investors eyeing dividends should pay attention to Canadian Tire’s recent price dip. At its current lower valuation, investors have an opportunity to buy into a well-established, reliable dividend payer at a slight discount. This dip, driven largely by broader market movements rather than company-specific weaknesses, is precisely the sort of situation dividend investors look for.

For Canadians seeking steady passive income or those building a retirement nest egg, Canadian Tire’s consistent dividend performance and stable business fundamentals provide both income reliability and peace of mind. Investors entering now can expect to benefit from not only its attractive dividend yield but also potential capital appreciation once market conditions normalize and the dividend stock rebounds to its previous valuation.

In short, Canadian Tire remains one of the TSX’s best dividend options, especially now that its shares have dipped slightly. Investors who understand the value of long-term dividend growth coupled with short-term pricing opportunities may find this to be the ideal moment to add Canadian Tire to their portfolios.

