Got $3,000? 3 Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

The TSX has no shortage of high-yielding dividend stocks to choose from. Here are three top picks to add to your watch list today.

Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
On the surface, it may seem as if it’s been a relatively uneventful year for Canadian investors so far. Excluding dividends, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is just about even year to date. But as investors know all too well, it’s been nothing but uneventful in recent months. Volatility levels have been extremely high as of late with all of the uncertainty in the macroenvironment.

One way that investors can help offset volatility in a portfolio is through passive income. Fortunately, the TSX is loaded with high-yielding dividend stocks, many of which also own impressive dividend-payout streaks.

I’ve put together a well-rounded basket of three Canadian dividend stocks that passive-income investors will want to have on their radars. At today’s stock prices, each pick is yielding above 5%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Passive-income investors cannot go wrong with any of the major Canadian banks.

At a 6% dividend yield, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is the highest-yielding of the Big Five. In addition, the bank has been paying a dividend to its shareholders for close to 200 consecutive years.

When you combine a 6% dividend yield with a 200-year payout streak, passive-income investors won’t find many better options than this one. 

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

While utility stocks typically are strong passive-income generators, they can also help minimize volatility in another way. Due to predictable revenue streams, utility companies tend to see very low levels of volatility, making them great defensive stocks to own in an investment portfolio.

At a market cap of close to $20 billion, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a global leader in the space. The company’s dividend is currently yielding 6%. 

You won’t find many utility stocks as well-rounded as this one. 

Northland Power

The renewable energy sector is a perfect place to be bargain-hunting right now. The sector as a whole has been struggling in recent years, yet I’d strongly argue it remains loaded with long-term growth potential.

One silver lining with the sector’s recent underwhelming performance is that dividend yields have shot up.

Shares of Northland Power (TSX:NPI) may be down 60% from all-time highs but the dividend is yielding close to 6%. The energy stock is also no stranger to delivering market-beating returns. 

Short-term investors understandably might not have much interest here. But for those with a long-term time horizon, now could be an incredibly opportunistic time to be investing. There’s a very real possibility that Northland Power will return to its market-beating ways when the sector gets back on track. And in the short term, there’s a 6%-yielding dividend to enjoy.

Foolish bottom line

Don’t let the market’s volatility keep you on the sidelines. Instead, use this opportunity to take a hard look and see if your portfolio is lacking anything. 

If you’re uncomfortable with the amount of volatility you’ve been experiencing as of late, now could be a great time to make some changes.

Dividend stocks can serve as dependable passive-income generators. In addition, depending on the company, they can also provide defensiveness and market-beating growth potential.

Don’t miss your chance to load up while dividend yields are as high as they are today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

