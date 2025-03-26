Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) Is Below $160: Buy Now?

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) stock is trading at significantly lower levels than its 52-week high and it might be a good opportunity to capitalize on a remarkable deal for your self-directed portfolio.

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) is a $4.48 billion market capitalization company headquartered in Ottawa that’s become a major player in the supply chain management space. Logistics continue getting more complex, and businesses worldwide need better and better solutions to manage supply chains. Kinaxis provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software solutions to help businesses tackle those challenges.

This Ottawa-based tech firm is helping some of the biggest companies worldwide manage their supply chains with better accuracy and speed. The company’s AI-powered platform makes it easier for businesses to plan, predict, and handle disruptions to mitigate losses and maximize profitability. Yet, Kinaxis stock has seen its share prices fall considerably over the last few weeks.

As of this writing, Kinaxis stock trades for $158.82 per share, down 16.48% from its 52-week high of $190.17 per share. Many newer investors might be wondering whether it might be a good idea to exit any positions they have in the stock and cut their losses. Seasoned investors with a long investment horizon might wonder if this is the perfect opportunity to buy before the next rally.

Let’s take a closer look to see which might be the better way to go.

What do the numbers say?

In its recent earnings release, Kinaxis reported robust financial results. Year over year, the company reported a 12$ increase in its revenue. Its Software as a Service (SaaS) segment alone reported a 16% revenue growth to hit US$78.6 million. The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed by over 32%, crossing the US$30 million mark.

In 2024, the firm’s total revenue increased by 13% year over year due to its cloud-based SaaS offerings. The company also reported a strong 47.5% year-over-year growth in its adjusted annual earnings due to improved operational efficiency and increased scale.

Despite all the positives, the company’s earnings report indicated one aspect that might worry some investors. Although the company’s revenue is increasing, its earnings per share (EPS) fell by around 8.6% in its latest quarter compared to the same period last year. Rather than considering this a major issue, it can be indicative of a temporary setback.

In recent weeks, its share prices have remained volatile, going as low as $132.93 within the 52-week period. At current levels, the company’s valuation is higher than traditional tech firms, with a 32.15 forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. However, a high P/E ratio is pretty standard for high-growth tech firms offering SaaS solutions.

What is the outlook?

Supply chain disruptions have impacted big businesses worldwide, and Kinaxis is already jumping on the opportunity these challenges provide. The Asian and European markets, in particular, have a higher demand for AI-powered logistics software. Kinaxis’s AI-driven tools, like Maestro AI, are helping businesses improve predictions and automate supply chain-related decisions. The company’s subscription-based revenue model lets it generate stable and growing cash flows.

Unfortunately, there is no investment in the stock market that you can call risk-free. The transition in leadership and competition from other international firms will pose a challenge for Kinaxis. The ongoing trade tensions can also lead to a recession, potentially impacting IT spending. In turn, it can slow down Kinaxis stock’s growth in the near term.

Despite the challenges, Kinaxis stock has the kind of economic moat to continue investing in innovation and weather the storm to come out much stronger on the other side.

Foolish takeaway