Member Login
Home » Investing » Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) Is Below $160: Buy Now?

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) Is Below $160: Buy Now?

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) stock is trading at significantly lower levels than its 52-week high and it might be a good opportunity to capitalize on a remarkable deal for your self-directed portfolio.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) is a $4.48 billion market capitalization company headquartered in Ottawa that’s become a major player in the supply chain management space. Logistics continue getting more complex, and businesses worldwide need better and better solutions to manage supply chains. Kinaxis provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software solutions to help businesses tackle those challenges.

This Ottawa-based tech firm is helping some of the biggest companies worldwide manage their supply chains with better accuracy and speed. The company’s AI-powered platform makes it easier for businesses to plan, predict, and handle disruptions to mitigate losses and maximize profitability. Yet, Kinaxis stock has seen its share prices fall considerably over the last few weeks.

As of this writing, Kinaxis stock trades for $158.82 per share, down 16.48% from its 52-week high of $190.17 per share. Many newer investors might be wondering whether it might be a good idea to exit any positions they have in the stock and cut their losses. Seasoned investors with a long investment horizon might wonder if this is the perfect opportunity to buy before the next rally.

Let’s take a closer look to see which might be the better way to go.

What do the numbers say?

In its recent earnings release, Kinaxis reported robust financial results. Year over year, the company reported a 12$ increase in its revenue. Its Software as a Service (SaaS) segment alone reported a 16% revenue growth to hit US$78.6 million. The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed by over 32%, crossing the US$30 million mark.

In 2024, the firm’s total revenue increased by 13% year over year due to its cloud-based SaaS offerings. The company also reported a strong 47.5% year-over-year growth in its adjusted annual earnings due to improved operational efficiency and increased scale.

Despite all the positives, the company’s earnings report indicated one aspect that might worry some investors. Although the company’s revenue is increasing, its earnings per share (EPS) fell by around 8.6% in its latest quarter compared to the same period last year. Rather than considering this a major issue, it can be indicative of a temporary setback.

In recent weeks, its share prices have remained volatile, going as low as $132.93 within the 52-week period. At current levels, the company’s valuation is higher than traditional tech firms, with a 32.15 forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. However, a high P/E ratio is pretty standard for high-growth tech firms offering SaaS solutions.

What is the outlook?

Supply chain disruptions have impacted big businesses worldwide, and Kinaxis is already jumping on the opportunity these challenges provide. The Asian and European markets, in particular, have a higher demand for AI-powered logistics software. Kinaxis’s AI-driven tools, like Maestro AI, are helping businesses improve predictions and automate supply chain-related decisions. The company’s subscription-based revenue model lets it generate stable and growing cash flows.

Unfortunately, there is no investment in the stock market that you can call risk-free. The transition in leadership and competition from other international firms will pose a challenge for Kinaxis. The ongoing trade tensions can also lead to a recession, potentially impacting IT spending. In turn, it can slow down Kinaxis stock’s growth in the near term.

Despite the challenges, Kinaxis stock has the kind of economic moat to continue investing in innovation and weather the storm to come out much stronger on the other side.

Foolish takeaway

Given the company’s strong growth, growing customer base, and innovative technology, the company looks well-positioned to be an excellent investment. Investors seeking high-growth, mid-cap tech stock with solid fundamentals might find the stock a bargain at current levels. The recent downturn can provide an excellent opportunity to buy the dip and leverage the recovery and long-term capital gains for significant wealth growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Better Airline Stock: Air Canada vs WestJet?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Airline stocks were some of the greats, and should be making a roaring comeback post-COVID. So what's going on?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Growth in 2025

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian stocks all have significant growth potential in 2025, making them some of the best investments to buy…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 10 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I believe Shopify stock could deliver even stronger returns in the next decade than it did in the…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Jitendra Parashar

You can rely on these two top Canadian dividend stocks to generate dependable passive income for years to come.

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs Constellation Software?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's do a compare and contrast between Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), shall we?

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Jitendra Parashar

TFSA investors can buy and hold these three dividend-paying stocks to grow wealth steadily over time.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Investing

The Hottest Sectors for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why gold and bonds could be two of the hottest sectors investors aren't paying enough attention to right now.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Top Energy Sector Stocks to Invest in for 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

As the long-term outlook for the energy sector remains strong, these Canadian stocks could help you benefit from the sector’s…

Read more »