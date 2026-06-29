TFSA Investors: 1 Top Canadian Stock Worth Buying With $7,000

This Canadian stock is backed by a fundamentally strong business and has the ability to generate above-average returns.

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Management expects continued double-digit growth through fiscal 2027, supported by new boutiques, digital investments, and strong consumer demand.

The company has delivered strong growth through U.S. expansion, omnichannel sales, and disciplined operations.

This Canadian stock is worth buying with $7,000 and holding in a TFSA for its ability to outperform the broader market.

Investors can take advantage of the 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit of $7,000 to buy and hold a top Canadian stock with strong long-term growth potential. Because all capital gains and dividend income earned inside a TFSA are tax-free, investing in high-quality growth stocks can significantly boost your long-term returns.

While $7,000 may not seem like much, investing it in the right company and allowing your returns to compound over the years can create substantial wealth.

Even an investment of $7,000 (which is also the TFSA contribution limit for 2026) can generate meaningful wealth if invested in a fundamentally strong company capable of delivering consistent earnings growth.

With the equity market continuing to experience bouts of volatility and economic uncertainty, investors should focus on fundamentally strong companies capable of delivering profitable growth year after year.

Against this backdrop, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stands out as a compelling stock to buy with $7,000 and hold in a TFSA to generate market-beating returns.

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Why Aritzia stands out?

Aritzia has been one of Canada’s best-performing stocks, delivering gains of more than 330% over the past three years and comfortably outperforming the broader market. Despite a challenging retail environment, the luxury clothing retailer continues to execute exceptionally well, making it a compelling long-term holding for a TFSA.

Aritzia continues to benefit from strong consumer demand, an expanding boutique footprint, and healthy traffic across both its stores and digital platforms. At the same time, regular product launches keep its assortment fresh, drive traffic, and strengthen customer loyalty.

Beyond sales growth, Aritzia has demonstrated impressive operational discipline. Lower markdowns, effective cost controls, and disciplined inventory management have helped drive meaningful earnings expansion, even as many apparel retailers continue to face margin pressure.

Looking at the numbers, Aritzia has grown its top line at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25% since fiscal 2022. A major contributor to that growth has been its aggressive expansion in the U.S., where the addressable market is large and provides a long runway for future growth.

The company’s omnichannel strategy is also paying off. Digital revenue has increased at an annualized rate of roughly 23% since fiscal 2022, demonstrating that Aritzia is successfully attracting customers both online and in-store.

Meanwhile, adjusted net income has grown at a CAGR of 22% over the same period, reflecting strong top-line momentum and solid expense management.

For long-term TFSA investors seeking a business with strong growth potential, Aritzia remains an attractive investment opportunity.

What’s ahead for Aritzia?

Looking ahead, Aritzia appears well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum, supporting further upside in its share price. Strong demand for its exclusive merchandise is expected to drive double-digit comparable sales growth, while contributions from newly opened boutiques should further boost revenue.

Beyond its physical expansion, Aritzia continues to strengthen its omnichannel ecosystem through investments in digital capabilities, including enhancements to its international e-commerce platform and mobile shopping app. These initiatives are expected to deepen customer engagement, improve the shopping experience, and support long-term growth across key markets.

Management projects net revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 15%–17% through fiscal 2027, alongside steady profitability expansion. Although tariffs and elevated logistics costs could weigh on margins in the near term, robust consumer demand, disciplined inventory management, and an expanding boutique presence should help offset these headwinds.

With multiple growth drivers, Aritzia remains well-positioned to deliver attractive long-term returns, making the stock a compelling investment for a TFSA.