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3 Canadian ETFs I’d Tuck Into a TFSA and Never Consider Selling

A three-ETF TFSA setup can give you global growth, Canadian dividends, and bond stability without constant tinkering.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • XAW gives you thousands of global stocks outside Canada, so your TFSA isn’t tied to one country.
  • ZCN buys the whole Canadian market cheaply, adding home-market dividends and broad TSX exposure.
  • ZAG adds investment-grade bonds and monthly income to smooth out the bumps when stocks fall.

The best Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investments are often the ones you barely touch. That’s the beauty of a simple exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolio. You don’t need to predict the next hot stock, guess interest rate moves, or rebuild your account every few months. You can buy broad exposure, reinvest distributions, and let time do the heavy lifting.

With the 2026 TFSA limit at $7,000, Canadian investors have another chance to build tax-free wealth. And three ETFs I’d happily tuck into a TFSA for the long haul are iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW), BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:ZCN), and BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSX:ZAG).

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

XAW

Start with XAW. This is the global growth engine. It gives Canadians exposure to stocks outside Canada, including the United States, developed international markets, and emerging markets. That means investors aren’t relying only on Canadian banks, energy producers, insurers, and miners to drive long-term returns.

Canada is a small slice of the global market. Canadian stocks can be excellent, but they don’t give enough exposure to the biggest technology, healthcare, consumer, and industrial companies in the world. XAW solves that problem in one trade.

The fund holds more than 8,200 underlying securities, so it spreads money across a massive global basket. Its management expense ratio (MER) is 0.22%, which is reasonable for broad international exposure. The risk is volatility. XAW is still an equity ETF, so it can fall hard when global markets drop. Currency moves can also affect returns. But for long-term TFSA growth, this is the kind of ETF that can sit at the centre of an account for decades.

ZCN

Then there’s ZCN. This ETF gives investors broad Canadian stock exposure by tracking the S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index. It includes major Canadian companies across financials, materials, energy, industrials, technology, utilities, consumer staples, and more.

ZCN is useful because a Canadian investor still needs home-market exposure. Canadian banks, railways, pipelines, telecoms, grocers, utilities, insurers, and energy companies can produce dividends, cash flow, and long-term growth. Holding ZCN means investors don’t have to choose between the companies with the largest market caps; they can own the broad market.

The fee is also tiny. ZCN’s MER is 0.06%, which means costs take only a small bite out of returns. It also pays quarterly distributions, so it can be reinvested inside a TFSA. The risk is concentration. Canada leans heavily toward financials, energy, and materials, so ZCN won’t offer the same diversification as a global ETF. That’s why pairing it with XAW makes sense.

ZAG

Finally, ZAG adds balance. It tracks a broad Canadian investment-grade bond index made up of federal, provincial, municipal, and corporate bonds. It pays monthly distributions and has a 0.09% MER.

ZAG won’t deliver the same long-term growth potential as stocks, but that’s not its job. Its role is to steady the portfolio, provide income, and give investors something less volatile than equities. In a TFSA, that can be especially useful for investors who don’t want every dollar tied to the stock market.

The risk is that bonds can still lose money, especially when interest rates rise. ZAG is not cash. But over a long period, it can help reduce the emotional pressure that comes with holding only stocks.

Foolish takeaway

Together, these three ETFs create a simple TFSA foundation. XAW adds global growth. ZCN adds Canadian equity exposure. ZAG adds bonds and monthly income. Investors can adjust the mix based on age, risk tolerance, and goals. A younger investor might lean heavily into XAW and ZCN. Someone closer to retirement may want more ZAG. The point isn’t to find one perfect allocation. It’s to build a portfolio that’s easy to hold. And all three can start bringing in cash to reinvest even with $7,000 on hand.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
XAW$59.30118$0.68$80.24Quarterly$6,997.40
ZAG$13.83506$0.47$237.82Monthly$6,997.98
ZCN$46.93149$0.95$141.55Quarterly$6,992.57

That’s why these ETFs belong on a TFSA watch list. They’re low-cost, diversified, and built for patience. Buy them carefully, rebalance when needed, and there may be little reason to sell for years.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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