3 Canadian ETFs I’d Tuck Into a TFSA and Never Consider Selling

XAW gives you thousands of global stocks outside Canada, so your TFSA isn’t tied to one country.

The best Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investments are often the ones you barely touch. That’s the beauty of a simple exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolio. You don’t need to predict the next hot stock, guess interest rate moves, or rebuild your account every few months. You can buy broad exposure, reinvest distributions, and let time do the heavy lifting.

With the 2026 TFSA limit at $7,000, Canadian investors have another chance to build tax-free wealth. And three ETFs I’d happily tuck into a TFSA for the long haul are iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW), BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:ZCN), and BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSX:ZAG).

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XAW

Start with XAW. This is the global growth engine. It gives Canadians exposure to stocks outside Canada, including the United States, developed international markets, and emerging markets. That means investors aren’t relying only on Canadian banks, energy producers, insurers, and miners to drive long-term returns.

Canada is a small slice of the global market. Canadian stocks can be excellent, but they don’t give enough exposure to the biggest technology, healthcare, consumer, and industrial companies in the world. XAW solves that problem in one trade.

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The fund holds more than 8,200 underlying securities, so it spreads money across a massive global basket. Its management expense ratio (MER) is 0.22%, which is reasonable for broad international exposure. The risk is volatility. XAW is still an equity ETF, so it can fall hard when global markets drop. Currency moves can also affect returns. But for long-term TFSA growth, this is the kind of ETF that can sit at the centre of an account for decades.

ZCN

Then there’s ZCN. This ETF gives investors broad Canadian stock exposure by tracking the S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index. It includes major Canadian companies across financials, materials, energy, industrials, technology, utilities, consumer staples, and more.

ZCN is useful because a Canadian investor still needs home-market exposure. Canadian banks, railways, pipelines, telecoms, grocers, utilities, insurers, and energy companies can produce dividends, cash flow, and long-term growth. Holding ZCN means investors don’t have to choose between the companies with the largest market caps; they can own the broad market.

The fee is also tiny. ZCN’s MER is 0.06%, which means costs take only a small bite out of returns. It also pays quarterly distributions, so it can be reinvested inside a TFSA. The risk is concentration. Canada leans heavily toward financials, energy, and materials, so ZCN won’t offer the same diversification as a global ETF. That’s why pairing it with XAW makes sense.

ZAG

Finally, ZAG adds balance. It tracks a broad Canadian investment-grade bond index made up of federal, provincial, municipal, and corporate bonds. It pays monthly distributions and has a 0.09% MER.

ZAG won’t deliver the same long-term growth potential as stocks, but that’s not its job. Its role is to steady the portfolio, provide income, and give investors something less volatile than equities. In a TFSA, that can be especially useful for investors who don’t want every dollar tied to the stock market.

The risk is that bonds can still lose money, especially when interest rates rise. ZAG is not cash. But over a long period, it can help reduce the emotional pressure that comes with holding only stocks.

Foolish takeaway

Together, these three ETFs create a simple TFSA foundation. XAW adds global growth. ZCN adds Canadian equity exposure. ZAG adds bonds and monthly income. Investors can adjust the mix based on age, risk tolerance, and goals. A younger investor might lean heavily into XAW and ZCN. Someone closer to retirement may want more ZAG. The point isn’t to find one perfect allocation. It’s to build a portfolio that’s easy to hold. And all three can start bringing in cash to reinvest even with $7,000 on hand.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT XAW $59.30 118 $0.68 $80.24 Quarterly $6,997.40 ZAG $13.83 506 $0.47 $237.82 Monthly $6,997.98 ZCN $46.93 149 $0.95 $141.55 Quarterly $6,992.57

That’s why these ETFs belong on a TFSA watch list. They’re low-cost, diversified, and built for patience. Buy them carefully, rebalance when needed, and there may be little reason to sell for years.