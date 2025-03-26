Member Login
Outlook for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock in 2025

CP stock has had a lot of build up with its Kansas City merger, but what’s in the near future for the railway?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian railway industry plays a crucial role in the economy, moving goods across the country and into international markets. One of the most significant players in this space is Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP). Investors are eager to understand what 2025 holds for the company and whether it remains a strong long-term investment. Yet with the broader transportation sector in focus, it’s also worth considering other TSX-listed transportation stocks as well.

CP stock

CPKC operates an extensive railway network across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It transports essential commodities like grain, coal, and automotive products, making it a key player in North American trade. As of writing, its stock is trading at approximately $74.24 per share, with a market capitalization of around $69.3 billion. Analysts have given it an average price target of $95.45, suggesting an upside potential of roughly 28.6% from current levels.

Financial projections for CPKC remain strong. Earnings are expected to rise from $2.6 billion in 2025 to $4.2 billion by 2027, reflecting an annual growth rate of 16.9%. Revenue is also forecast to increase, reaching $10.9 billion by 2026. These numbers indicate CP stock is poised for long-term growth, even amid fluctuating economic conditions.

However, trade policies remain a concern. Tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration could impact cross-border trade volumes, affecting revenue and profitability. Some analysts worry that these policies could slow economic growth in Canada and Mexico, leading to challenges for transportation companies like CPKC. So are there others to consider?

Stocks to watch beyond CP stock

Looking beyond CPKC, other TSX-listed transportation companies also offer investment potential. Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) operates a vast network across Canada and parts of the United States, making it a direct competitor to CPKC. It has a market capitalization of about $100 billion and a long history of consistent revenue growth. Investors looking for stability in the railway industry often consider CNR alongside CPKC.

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is another major player in the transportation sector. It provides package and courier services, less-than-truckload shipments, and logistics solutions across North America. With a market capitalization of around $15 billion, it has expanded aggressively through acquisitions, strengthening its market position. The company’s diversified operations make it well-positioned to weather economic downturns.

Bottom line

Investing in transportation stocks can provide exposure to essential industries that keep the economy moving. CPKC’s outlook remains positive, with strong earnings growth and long-term expansion opportunities. This especially comes down to its investment and merger with Kansas City Southern, creating the only railway that can run from Canada straight through to Mexico.

However, external factors like trade policies and economic conditions can impact performance. Other companies, including Canadian National Railway and TFI International, offer alternative investment opportunities in this sector. Here, you’re gaining access to even more rail and truck transportation. As always, investors should carefully evaluate financials and market conditions before making investment decisions. But if you’re looking for a strong outlook among transportation stocks, it might be time to consider CP stock, as well as these other top stocks on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

