Top Canadian Consumer Staples Stocks for Uncertain Times

There are certain things in life that Canadians just need no matter what. Make these consumer stocks winners.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
In times of economic uncertainty, investors often seek refuge in sectors that provide essential goods and services. The consumer staples sector, encompassing companies that produce or sell everyday necessities, is one such haven. These businesses tend to exhibit resilience during economic downturns, as demand for their products remains relatively stable. For Canadian investors, several consumer staples stocks with strong market capitalizations warrant consideration.

Grocery

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), Canada’s leading grocery and pharmacy retailer, stands out in this sector. In 2024, Loblaw reported revenues of $61 billion, reflecting its dominant position in the market. Over the past five years, Loblaw’s stock price has soared almost 180% to over $190 per share, demonstrating its robust growth trajectory. The consumer staple stock’s extensive network of stores and pharmacies ensures a steady demand for its products, even during challenging economic periods.

Metro (TSX:MRU), a prominent grocery and pharmaceutical retailer primarily operating in Quebec and Ontario, also warrants attention. The consumer staple stock demonstrated consistent growth, with its stock price appreciating significantly over the past decade. Metro’s focus on fresh food offerings and strategic acquisitions has bolstered its market position. Its resilience during economic downturns is attributed to the non-discretionary nature of its products, ensuring steady consumer demand.

Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A), the parent company of Sobeys and Safeway, is another key player in the Canadian consumer staples sector. Empire has been proactive in expanding its e-commerce capabilities, catering to the growing demand for online grocery shopping. The consumer staple stock’s strategic initiatives have contributed to its solid financial performance, making it a reliable choice for investors seeking stability.

Retail

Another noteworthy player is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), a global convenience store operator. Despite facing headwinds such as reduced fuel demand due to rising inflation, Couche-Tard’s quarterly revenue rose 6.5% to $20.90 billion, although this fell short of analysts’ expectations of $21.19 billion. The consumer staple stock’s adjusted net income for the quarter stood at $641 million. Driven by higher gross margins in road transportation fuel and contributions from acquisitions. Couche-Tard’s global presence and diversified revenue streams position it well to navigate economic uncertainties.

Dollarama (TSX:DOL), a leading discount retailer, has also shown resilience in uncertain times. The consumer staple stock’s focus on providing affordable products attracted price-sensitive consumers, especially during periods of economic strain. In its latest quarterly report, Dollarama reported an increase in sales and profit. Driven by heightened demand for discounted household supplies, groceries, and non-essentials amid high rents and food prices. The company’s net sales grew by 5.7% to $1.56 billion, while net earnings per share (EPS) increased by 6.5% to $0.98, aligning with analysts’ expectations. Dollarama’s ability to adapt to consumer needs and maintain profitability underscores its strength in the consumer staples sector.

Bottom line

Investing in consumer staples stocks offers a defensive strategy during economic downturns. These companies provide essential goods and services that remain in demand regardless of economic conditions. The consistent revenue streams and ability to maintain profitability make them attractive options for risk-averse investors.

However, it’s essential to acknowledge that no investment is without risk. Factors such as supply chain disruptions, changes in consumer preferences, and regulatory challenges can impact these companies. For instance, Loblaw recently missed quarterly revenue estimates due to weak demand for household items, highlighting that even industry leaders are not immune to economic fluctuations.

The Canadian consumer staples sector offers several robust investment opportunities for those seeking stability during uncertain times. Companies like Loblaw, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Metro, Empire, and Dollarama have demonstrated resilience and adaptability, making them worthy considerations for a defensive investment strategy. As always, investors should conduct thorough research and consider their individual financial goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

