What to Know About Canadian Small-Cap Stocks for 2025

Market analysts see strong tailwinds for Canadian small-cap stocks in 2025, especially three high-quality companies.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
High inflation and a restrictive monetary policy harmed equities markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange. Fortunately, the bane turned to boom when the rate-cutting cycle began. The Bank of Canada has reduced its policy rate seven times since June 2024; the latest was this month.  

Some market analysts expect these developments to become tailwinds for Canadian small-cap stocks. Valentin Padure, vice president and lead portfolio manager of Canadian small-caps at BMO Global Asset Management, said, “We are bullish on small-cap equities for 2025.”

Three stocks in the S&P/TSX SmallCap Select Index display steady performance and positive returns, notwithstanding the elevated market volatility. The best buys right now are Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI), Slate Grocery (TSX:SGR.UN), and Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM). All three are quality growth companies.  

Industrial

Badger Infrastructure Solutions operates in the engineering and construction industry. The $1.35 billion company provides non-destructive hydro-excavation (hydrovac) services in North America. Its Badger Hydrovac, a non-destructive excavation system, uses pressurized water and a powerful vacuum to excavate infrastructure — exposed and buried. Allied services include locating, sewer, and disaster response.

The business thrives, as evidenced by the full-year 2024 results. In the 12 months ending December 31, 2024, total revenue and net earnings increased 9% and 15% to US$744.9 million and US$47.8 million. If you invest today, the share price is $39.80 (+10.98% year to date), with a dividend offer of 1.89%.

Real estate

Slate Grocery in the real estate sector has gained +37.44% thanks to the improving rate environment. This $826 million real estate investment trust (REIT) owns a high-quality property portfolio in the U.S. (23 states). At $14.18 per share, you can partake in the hefty 8.89% dividend and receive monthly income streams. You’d be investing in a pure-play U.S. grocery-anchored real estate (94.8% of the 116 properties).

Its chief executive officer (CEO), Blair Welch, notes the high leasing volumes at double-digit spreads in the last several quarters, resulting in higher net operating income (NOI). In 2024, rental revenue rose 3% to US$209 million versus 2023, while net income climbed 134% year over year to US$50.6 million. The portfolio occupancy at year-end is also 94.8%.

“We expect our robust pipeline of new leasing opportunities to support a continued positive trend for occupancy in the coming quarters,” Welch added.

Basic materials

Dundee Precious Metals continues to beat the broad market year to date at +41.41% versus +2.33%. Basic materials is also the top-performing sector thus far in 2025 with +20.32%. At $18.44 per share, DPM pays a modest 1.24% dividend. It carries a “buy” to “strong-buy” rating from market analysts.

The $3.2 billion gold mining company operates in Canada, Bulgaria, Ecuador, and Serbia. In 2024, revenue and net earnings increased 17% and 34% year over year to $607 million and $243 million. Free cash flow (FCF) jumped 34% to $305 million from a year ago.

Management is confident that Dundee can deliver superior value because of its strong, sustainable gold production and cost profile. The platform and pipeline assure robust and above-average shareholder returns.  

High-quality companies

Badger, Slate Grocery, and Dundee are high-quality growth stocks. The strong fundamentals of the respective businesses should withstand market volatility. Investors will also earn in two ways: price appreciation and dividend income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

