Member Login
Home » Investing » Alimentation Couche-Tard: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Alimentation Couche-Tard: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

ATD stock has been in the headlines again and again lately, so let’s look at whether these mentions have been positive, or leading to a drop.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
gas station, convenience store, gas pumps

Image source: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving world of convenience retail, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stands out as one of Canada’s most successful global players. From its modest beginnings in Laval, Quebec, in 1980, it has grown into a retail giant, operating nearly 16,700 stores across Canada, the United States, Europe, and parts of Asia.

It’s best known at home for its Couche-Tard and Mac’s locations, but internationally, its Circle K brand is where the bulk of the growth has come. With its wide reach and proven ability to scale, many investors are asking the same thing this year. Should you buy, sell, or hold Couche-Tard stock in 2025?

Recent moves

Earnings have helped support optimism. In its most recent report, covering the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ATD stock posted net earnings of $641.4 million. That’s up from $623.4 million the year before. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.68, up from $0.65 a year ago. It’s not explosive growth, but it’s steady and reliable. Something investors tend to value in a defensive sector stock like this. Total revenue rose to $20.9 billion, a 6.5% increase year over year, although that did fall slightly short of analyst expectations, which were just over $21 billion.

Not everything is going perfectly, however. Like many retailers, Couche-Tard is seeing the impact of inflation and high interest rates on consumer spending. Shoppers are being more selective. Same-store road transportation fuel volumes fell 3% in the United States. That decline was partly due to a mild winter, which affected driving patterns, but there’s no question that cautious spending is playing a role, too. In Canada and Europe, volumes were more stable. Still, it’s something to keep an eye on as inflation trends continue to evolve.

Despite these headwinds, the company is forging ahead with expansion. Over the past year, Couche-Tard has added more than 100 new locations and remains on track with its longer-term growth goals. It’s also investing in modernizing its stores, improving digital tools, and expanding its food service offerings. These upgrades are meant to increase traffic and boost margins across its global footprint.

Looking ahead

Perhaps the biggest development that could shape Couche-Tard’s future is its ongoing interest in acquiring Japan’s Seven & i Holdings, the parent company of 7-Eleven. Reports have surfaced that ATD stock may be preparing a massive bid of nearly $47 billion. That’s no small sum, but the logic behind the deal is clear. A successful acquisition would instantly make ATD stock the dominant force in global convenience retail, with a combined network of over 20,000 stores. It would also give it a stronger position in Asia—an area with long-term growth potential.

Of course, big deals come with big risks. Past attempts to acquire parts of 7-Eleven have been blocked, and Japanese regulators may not welcome foreign ownership of such a prominent brand. Even if a deal is reached, ATD stock would need to manage integration carefully to avoid distracting from its core operations. But if it pulls it off, the rewards could be significant.

So, where does that leave investors in 2025? The case for holding, or even buying, looks solid. The company is profitable, growing, and well-managed. It has a history of smart acquisitions and a knack for adapting to consumer trends. Even with economic pressures, it continues to increase earnings and expand its presence. The dividend isn’t high, but the company has increased steadily over the years, signalling confidence in its financial stability.

Bottom line

In short, Couche-Tard’s recent performance and future plans suggest it’s worth holding onto and maybe even buying more of in 2025. It’s not without risk, especially if the 7-Eleven acquisition gets complicated. However, its steady earnings, global reach, and focus on strategic growth give it staying power in any well-balanced portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With No Signs of Slowing Down

| Jitendra Parashar

These three dividend-paying TSX stocks are continuing to rally with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Married Canadians: Do This to Save on Taxes

| Andrew Button

You can save on taxes by holding stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in a TFSA.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for Big Total Returns

| Jitendra Parashar

With a nearly 5% annualized dividend yield, this top Canadian utility stock could deliver solid total returns in the years…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

A 6.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

This well-known Canadian company constantly generates significant cash flow, making it an ideal dividend stock for passive-income seekers.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Transportation Stocks for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Transportation stocks may look a bit up and down with recent tariffs weighing on investors, so what about 2025?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy With $5,000 Now (Even With All the Chaos)

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's more than a few great Canadian stocks for investors to buy right now. Here's a look at two prime…

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

2 Monster Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two large-cap TSX stocks you can hold for decades to earn solid returns on your investments.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for BCE Stock in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down more than 50% from all-time highs, BCE is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 12%…

Read more »